Boogie Fland injury update: Florida Gators coach Todd Golden delivers major news on star guard's availability this season

Florida coach Todd Golden has shared important news on the health of transfer guard Boogie Fland going into the 2025-26 college basketball season.

Golden told CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein in Monday's edition of "Inside College Basketball Now" that he expects the 6-foot-3 incoming sophomore to be healthy come mandatory team practices in Gainesville at the start of the school year.

Fland underwent sports hernia surgery on July 3 and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks. The national champion coach said the surgery wounds should be fully healed by the time the Gators step up their preparations for the new season.

"We kind of took advantage of the timing and he had this at the beginning of July," Golden said about Fland's surgery. "I think he'll be ready to go for the start of the school year. And, again, we kind of timed it that way to make sure he had the full fall going into camp to be ready to go."

Fland played for the John Calipari-coached Arkansas last season and missed the middle part of the regular season due to a thumb injury. He made a return before the NCAA Tournament and helped the Razorbacks make the Sweet 16.

In 21 games, Fland averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He would commit to Florida in May after placing his name in the transfer portal.

Todd Golden impressed with Boogie Fland's summer camp despite missing the second half of the workouts

Boogie Fland went through the initial stages of Florida's summer camp that had coach Todd Golden looking forward to a bright 2025-26 season for the defending national champions.

Golden admired Fland's form in the first few weeks of the training camp before he succumbed to a sports hernia injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the workouts.

Fland is expected to share the backcourt with other Florida offseason transfer acquisitions, Xaivian Lee and AJ Brown, and the Gators' bench tactician hopes the training camp will help the team's championship aspirations this season.

"Yeah, I’ve been really, really impressed and really happy with (Lee and Fland)," Golden said. "Going into his sophomore year, we'll be able to get his best foot forward after having experienced some of those ups and downs. And, he had a great camp for us this summer.”

The Gators start their quest for back-to-back national championships on Nov. 3 against Arizona in the Hall of Fame Series at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

