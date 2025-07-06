Boozer twins' alma mater, Columbus HS shares 2-word reaction Jaxon Richardson receives major NBA comparison 

The Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, are ready to start their college careers this coming season. They are both joining the Duke Blue Devils as top 25 recruits in the nation, according to 247Sports. They are continuing their careers together after playing together throughout high school.

The Boozer twins played high school basketball at Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. They had one of the best high school teams in the nation, but it was not just because of them. They also had one of the top recruits in the 2026 recruiting class on their team, Jaxon Richardson. Richardson is the No. 19-ranked player in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

On Friday, Richardson received an NBA player comparison from ESPN, which was reposted by the SportCenter Next Instagram account. His comparison was to his father, Jason Richardson, who played in the NBA from 2001 to 2015. This led to a big reaction from the Columbus High School Instagram account as they reposted it to their Instagram story with a two-word reaction.

"Our guy," Columbus High School wrote.

Image via Columbus High School's Instagram Story.

Jaxon Richardson comes from a family of basketball players. His father is a former NBA player, and his older brother, Jase, currently plays in the NBA. Jase was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft. He played one season at Michigan State before declaring for the NBA draft.

The Boozer Twins are set to help the Duke Blue Devils after they lost several stars to the 2025 NBA draft

Fans are eagerly awaiting the beginning of the Boozer twins' college careers. Cameron Boozer is the higher-rated of the two brothers as the No. 3-ranked player in the nation. However, Cayden Boozer is also a highly rated prospect as the No. 23-ranked player in the nation.

Both players will be joining the Duke Blue Devils next season after a difficult offseason for the program. While the Blue Devils were able to find success last season because of the elite play of many of their freshman, those freshman are now starting their NBA careers.

Most notably, Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach will all be starting their NBA careers after becoming top 10 picks in the 2025 NBA draft and will not return to the Blue Devils. As a result, the Boozer twins will need to try to help fill the gap that is left by those stars.

