"Both suck lmfao" - College hoops world fumes over freshman year stats comparison between Bronny James and Marcus Jordan

In his first year at USC, Bronny James is averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Comparing Bronny's stats to those of other players, including his father, LeBron James, has been a recurring theme throughout his freshman season. And this time, fans chose Micheal Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan.

The younger Jordan played three seasons with the University of Florida's Knights as a guard. In his freshman year, Marcus Jordan averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. It got better in his sophomore and junior years as he began averaging 15.2-2.8-3.3 and 13.7-2.7-2.4 per game, respectively.

A fan account on X, compared both the player's stats, and not everyone was loving this. Some pointed out that both players are equally bad and this comparison was unnecessary.

At the same time, some fans pointed out that Bronny James plays for a top program whereas Marcus Jordan joined UCF at a time when it was still mid-major:

Some other fans also brought in the fact that Bronny entered his freshman year with a four-month break from playing because of a cardiac arrest in July, 2023:

Despite playing relatively well, Marcus Jordan left the basketball team after his junior year and graduated from UCF with a degree in hospitality management.

Will Bronny James return to USC for another year?

If one were to look at Bronny James's numbers, he is nowhere near the level of a one-and-done prospect. His father, LeBron James, joined the NBA right after high school, as one of the most hyped draftees, earning the name, "The Chosen One."

Considering the circumstances of his restricted playing time and untapped potential, Bronny James returning to play with the Trojans for another year would be the best option. And if one were to go by some reports from earlier this month, this seems like a probable situation.

Although LeBron James has expressed interest in sharing the court with his son at some point, he also understands that Bronny is just not there yet. While many experts suggest that the younger James stays to improve his draft prospect, it looks like that is not his concern for entering the NBA right now.

Bronny James's agent Rich Paul told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the guard's entry to the league was based on team interest, not draft position:

“I don’t value a young player getting into the lottery as much as I do getting him on the right team in the right developmental situation,” Paul said.

For now, Bronny James is preparing for the Pac-12 Tournament, which is set to begin on Wednesday in Las Vegas. USC will open the tip-off playing against Washington.

