"BRINGING ALL THE MADNESS": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson teases new music ahead of Sweet 16

Weeks after she released the album "Flau & B," LSU's Flau'jae Johnson is ready to drop a single. As the Tigers build on their 2025 March Madness stint, the guard posted a hype mix of her plays on Instagram. She accentuated it by having her unreleased single in the background.

Ad

With that, she encouraged fans to vote on whether she should publish the song before the Sweet 16 game.

"SHOWTIME ! BRINGING ALL THE MADNESS 🤩 YALL WANT ME TO DROP THIS !?," she captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Apart from becoming one of the most popular names in college basketball, Johnson has also cultivated a fan base around her music. She released her debut album, "4 My Fans," after winning the NCAA championship as a freshman in 2023.

Flau'jae Johnson released "Best of Both Worlds" in the 2024 offseason, which remains her biggest project yet. The album had nine tracks featuring names like NLE Choppa, 2Rare, and Lil Wayne.

Ad

It was well-picked by the basketball and entertainment world. Johnson released a 13-track deluxe edition of the album later.

The baller turned rapper's third album, "Flau & B," came out in February 2025. Since the songs on it revolved more around her heartbreaks and love life, she released it on Valentine's Day.

Music has helped Flau'jae Johnson become a better athlete

Flau'jae Johnson believes that rap has enabled her to find her rhythm on the basketball court. While speaking in an exclusive interview with People last month, she drew a direct connection between the court and mic.

Ad

"As I get better and better in basketball and playing with pace, I kind of realize it's the same thing (as rap music)," she said.

"The music and the basketball, you see what I'm saying? It's like pace and rhythm and flow with everything I'm doing in basketball. So, I try to just play with more rhythm. And once I've been doing that, it's been feeling like I've been a better athlete."

Flau'jae Johnson is having a career-high season this year. She is averaging her best with 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 steals while making 47.0% of her shots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here