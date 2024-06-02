"Bronny going 17th": Fans predict potential landing spot for LeBron James' son after Pelicans trade No. 1 draft spot with Lakers

It looks like we are one step closer to knowing Bronny James' new home. On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the New Orleans Pelicans are deferring their draft pick to 2025, giving their first round to the LA Lakers, tweeting:

"Pelicans have now filed official notice with the Lakers and league office that the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft goes to LA, sources tell ESPN. Pelicans will take the Lakers first-round pick in 2025."

The news has caused many fans to assume that the Lakers will use the pick to draft Bronny James. One fan tweeted:

"Bronny going 17th"

"Lakers are going to trade 17 to the Jazz for 29 and 32 then they will use one of those picks on Bronny," another fan wrote.

"They trynna get Bronny," one user commented

"If they draft Bronny I’m rotflmao," a fan joked

"Bronny is not good enough for the 17th pick," one fan commented

Meanwhile, one user commented that this is just another attempt by the Lakers to ensure that Bronny's father, LeBron James doesn't execrcise his player option

"Bronny,,,anything just for LeBron to stay in LA."

Bronny James' agent says focus is on "team-plan investment"

Ever since Bronny James' announcement to join the 2024 NBA draft, fans have speculated if LeBron will transfer to the team that drafts his son. That's because in January 2023, LeBron told ESPN that he wished to play with Bronny.

The young guard has maintained that it's only his father's dream, not his, though. Meanwhile, Bronny James' agent, Rich Paul, explained that his focus is on Bronny now and will let things take their natural course of action.

"Well, LeBron said he wanted to play with his son. Bronny can't do anything about that," Paul said. "And that's nothing we should push back on. If he wants to play with his son, that's that. But again, I have a job to do representing Bronny and LeBron.

"LeBron's season's over. I'm focused on Bronny and the rest of our draft class. If it aligns where he can play with his dad, great. Am I necessarily focused on that? No, not at all. I'm focused on a team-plan investment and a seriousness as it pertains to fit and opportunity."

Bronny James is a predicted No. 54 pick, per ESPN's mock draft. Despite receiving invites to workout from 10 teams, James has accepted just two: the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers.

What are your predictions for Bronny James in the 2024 NBA draft? Let's know in the comments section below.

