Bronny James game tonight: How to watch USC vs Colorado basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options and more

As the USC Trojans prepare to face off against the Buffaloes in a critical Pac-12 matchup, all eyes will be on freshman Bronny James. The Trojans, struggling with a 10-15 record, host the game at Galen Center, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Following three back-to-back losses on the road, the Buffaloes know that each remaining game is super important as they look to secure their place in the NCAA Tournament.

Despite a stellar 13-1 record at home, the Buffaloes haven't done well on the road, which amps up the significance of this game with USC. In their last meeting, the Buffaloes secured a win with a well-rounded performance against the Trojans.

However, road games have been a harder nut to crack for them this season, as they have gone 1-7. As they prepare for their rematch with USC, they know how vital it is to notch up a win.

How to watch USC vs Colorado Basketball Game Tonight?

Game Day: Saturday, February 17, 2024

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Galen Center

Streaming Option: Fubo TV

The Colorado Buffaloes have shown stronger offensive prowess with 79.8 average points per game, while the Trojans defense has allowed 74.9 points on average.

On another note, USC’s scoring average is 74.1 points, which is slightly over Colorado's defense, which allows 72.0 points on average. Meanwhile, Colorado has an impressive shooting average of 49.3% compared to USC's defensive record, which allows 42.8%.

Notable players for Colorado include KJ Simpson with 18.8 points and 4.6 assists, Eddie Lampkin Jr. with 10.0 points and 7.1 rebounds, and Tristan da Silva with 1.8 made threes and 0.5 blocks.

USC counts on Boogie Ellis with 16.1 points and 2.9 threes, DJ Rodman with 5.0 rebounds and 7.8 points, and Isaiah Collier with 4.1 assists and 15.7 points. Kobe Johnson and Joshua Morgan have shone defensively for USC.

Bronny James' status and potential impact in USC vs Colorado clash

Returning after a scary heart issue, Bronny James should play for USC against Colorado. Bronny has been a steady player for the Trojans and has shown growth with each game.

When USC triumphed over Utah, he added seven points, dished out three assists, got three rebounds, stole the ball once and blocked a shot, all in just 20 minutes of bench play.

In his first year, Bronny James' numbers are 5.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, but his shooting ability is a worry, shooting at 36.2% for field goals and 27.5% for 3-pointers.

As the 2024 NBA draft approaches, there are question marks over Bronny James' chances of entering the draft. His performances in future games with USC could determine his draft chances.