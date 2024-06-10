Bronny James NBA Draft: Insider details Rich Paul scoop on LeBron James’ son’s landing spot

Player agent Rich Paul has projected former USC guard Bronny James to land in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Paul made the assessment when he guested in The Stein Line podcast with NBA insider Mark Stein. He expects the 19-year-old prospect to be called in the second day of the draft on June 27.

Moreover, the agent said that the son of four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James is considering more pre-draft workout invitations to give other teams a glimpse of what he's capable of when he gets to play in the NBA.

The six-foot-one guard worked out with the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Other reports revealed that more than 10 squads have contacted Bronny James to come to their practice facilities for pre-draft workouts.

Bronny James declared for the NBA Draft after playing one season with the USC Trojans, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He made up for the low statistical output by pulling off a series of impressive showings at the NBA Combine and his Pro Day.

Experts see Bronny James teaming up with dad, LeBron

Bronny James participates in the NBA Draft Combine.

NBA Draft experts still see the potential of Bronny James teaming up with his father. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projects the 19-year-old guard to be picked No. 55 overall by the Lakers despite uncertainties surrounding the USC standout's draft destination.

"If he's still on the board deep into the second round, L.A.'s front office could feel pressure to select him, considering it's essentially a risk-free pick that late, and passing at No. 55 would signal to LeBron how little the team thinks of Bronny," Wasserman wrote.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers aren't interested in drafting him as their first-round pick. In contrast, Bleacher Report analyst and NBA salary cap strategist Eric Pincus points to the possibility of the Lakers trading up in the second round to pick Bronny James.

Picking Bronny to the NBA Draft is probably the most certain way of luring LeBron to play with other teams, as the four-time NBA champion has made it clear that he wants to play with his son.

There's a possibility that LeBron could decline his $51.4-million player option for the 2024-25 season and become a free agent if he gets picked by another team.

