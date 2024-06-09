"He knows how to play the game": Suns forward Thaddeus Young backs up Bronny James amid concerns related to his playing ability

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, faced a lot of criticism during his freshman season. Despite the criticism, there have been instances where many stars praised James' basketball skills.

On the Captain Jack Podcast, the Phoenix Suns forward Thaddeus Young voiced his opinion about Bronny James.

"People ask me this all the time about Bronny and I tell them, like, bro he's a basketball player. He knows how to play the game. His pops taught him exactly how to play the game," Young said.

"Yeah he's not the tallest and yeah he has, you know, a setback when he was at USC and stuff like that. But he guards his position and he knows how to play point spot and he can shoot the basketball well enough to play the two. and he's athletic as hell."

"I think he's gonna be better than what people think," Young added.

Last season, James had a cardiac arrest, which delayed his debut for the USC Trojans. However, he returned to college but failed to regain his form. Averaging only 4.8 points per game, he was criticized for his performance.

James made an appearance at the NBA draft combine last month, where he impressed the scouts.

NBA great Kevin Garnett praised Bronny James

Bronny James' performance at the NBA draft combine impressed Kevin Garnett.

"Up there, Bronny looks really good P. He looks really good. He looks poised. He looks like he wasn't rattled by everything that was going around. He looked like he was used to the moment. He had a good session where he shot the ball well," Garnett said.

At the combine, Bronny James made the fourth-highest vertical, 40.5", and made 19 out of 25 three-point attempts. Moreover, he made 12 consecutive shots in front of his father, LeBron James, who was in attendance.

