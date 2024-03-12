USC guard Bronny James snapped a run of two consecutive scoreless games registering 5 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist in the Trojans' impressive 78-65 win against the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats.

Off the court, the guard recently posted pictures of himself on Instagram from the game donning custom-made Nike LeBron NXXT Gen P.E sneakers with USC colors and his signature at the top.

College hoops did not spare LeBron James's son subtly roasting the USC freshman in the comments highlighting his recent underwhelming performances.

The media's role in the Bronny James saga

The past few months have been rough on Bronny James and it has shown in his performances which have deteriorated to consecutive no points scored in several games.

The media has been on the case of the younger James highlighting his poor statistics as the 2024 NBA Draft draws closer and fanning the flames of the storm surrounding him.

The Ringer's basketball analyst Ryen Russillo disclosed how the media used Bronny James to generate clicks and their role in throwing him under the bus.

"ESPN.com, one year ago, February 22nd, 2023, you can look it up, had him as the tenth pick in the first mock draft for their '24 class. The tenth pick. Lottery. You want to do real talk here?" Russillo said. "When that came out... people were laughing in the NBA. They're like, 'Are you f***ing kidding me? They put him tenth?' Why did [ESPN.com] do it? I don't know, but I've got a pretty good guess!"

Russillo accused ESPN who removed James from their 2024 NBA mock drafts specifically of using the fact that Bronny was LeBron's son to manipulate public opinion over his true ability.

"That they probably just said, 'F it, put him tenth. That draft's in a year and a half, who cares? Just do it, we'll get a little buzz, we'll get some clicks.' So that's the media's fault, too. This is also the media's fault: the game graphic, where there was an 'SC game on, and it shows Collier's stats, Ellis' stats, and then there's a graphic of Bronny James, and there's two parts with no stats, one says 'winner,' one says 'team player.' I know exactly what that is because I've worked in television a long time," Russillo said.

The reality of the matter is that Bronny James will almost always generate clicks and the media will take advantage of the guarantee of a story going platinum with him as the subject.

It comes with the territory of being labeled the 'heir apparent' to perhaps the greatest basketball player the league has ever had.