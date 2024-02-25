Bronny James stats last night: How did LeBron's son perform against UCLA?

Bronny James and the USC Trojans traveled to UCLA on Saturday night and returned victorious, 62-56, in what can be called a messy game.

Both teams had a combined 28 turnovers and numerous botched possessions, which often ended with players sprawled on the court. With the win, USC is 11-16 overall and 5-11 in the Pac-12 conference.

Bronny James scored two points with two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes of playing time. In the eighth minute, he had a defensive rebound and immediately went for a jumper.

Later, he assisted DJ Rodman with a 3-point jumper. USC was led by Boogie Ellis, who put up 24 points with five rebounds. Isiah Collier added 11 points with three rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The win snapped the Trojans' seven-game losing streak on the road. Meanwhile, the Bruins' woes continued, as they endured another poor shooting night. Adem Bona put up 14 points, while Sebastian Mack added 12. Lazar Stefanovic had 10 points and six rebounds.

The biggest disappointment of the night was guard Dylan Andrews. In their previous tip-off last month, he had scored 20 points in the Bruins' 65-60 win. On Saturday, though, the guard went scoreless, going 0-for-7 with five turnovers.

Bronny James' season so far with the Trojans

James Jr. has had a quiet year at USC, averaging 5.7 points with 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 36.5%. He has been on restricted playing time for most of the season owing to his health concerns.

In July last summer, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest and was diagnosed with congenital heart disease. The surgery was a success, but there were doubts of how it would affect his basketball performances.

So far, Bronny James has taken it slow. His natural talent and high basketball IQ are evident in his performances, but the guard has more to do to silence his doubters.

The hate train against Bronny has been at an all-time high after reports emerged that the LA Lakers are looking to draft him in the 2024 NBA draft. Their biggest motive to do so is to ensure that Bronny's father, LeBron James. continues to play for them. The report gave rise to accusations of nepotism.

For now, nothing is set in stone about Bronny James' future in the NBA. Only time will tell if he chooses to continue playing at USC or join his father in the big league.

