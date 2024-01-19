Bronny James stats last night: How did LeBron’s son do during USC's game vs Arizona?

USC Trojans guard Bronny James started his second college basketball game against the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats after two games without scoring a point, showing a marked improvement.

He registered 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 block and 5.0 turnovers as the Trojans lost 82-67.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who was in attendance at the McKale Memorial Center, lauded the effort by Bronny James after the game.

"He was aggressive," Durant said. "He played well."

USC coach Andy Enfield was full of encouragement for James in his postgame news conference.

"The young man went through a situation this summer, medically, that was very difficult and challenging," Enfield said. "Bronny James, he has no ego, he's a terrific teammate. He's so easy to coach because he just wants to get better. I think you see it. And he is getting better."

His father, LeBron James, was fresh from dropping 25.0 points in the LA Lakers' 127-110 win against the Dallas Mavericks and he managed to catch a few minutes of his son's game.

LeBron was visibly distracted while speaking to the media and watching his son's game unfold. Afterward, he commented on the game to the gathered reporters.

“Watching college basketball, alone, is tough,” James said. “Then you add my son in there, it’s even worse. It’s hard to watch.”

“Yeah, I’m a dad, but I also love the game of basketball,” James said. “And college basketball … just … it’s like 10 people in the paint at the same time. It’s very hard to watch. But USC is a good, great program. Arizona is a great program. So you get an opportunity to watch them play basketball, it’s good.”

NBA execs eyeing Bronny James

Bronny James is averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists since his return from a cardiac arrest in July, but the traumatic incident does not seem to have diminished his draft stock.

According to The Messenger's Jeff Goodman, several NBA executives are eyeing Bronny James and how his return at USC unfolds.

“The NBA execs I’ve spoken to have been intrigued by Bronny’s game and development, but most slotted him as a late first-rounder in a weak NBA draft. That was also prior to the heart issues,” wrote Jeff Goodman

With marked improvements every game, there is a good chance that Bronny could be headed to the NBA in the next draft.