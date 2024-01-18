WATCH: Kevin Durant pulls up to spectate Bronny James' breakout game vs Arizona Wildcats

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns showed up at the McKale Memorial Center on Wednesday night to watch the Arizona Wildcats battle the USC Trojans. Durant just loves his hoops as he spent his day off watching Bronny James have his best game so far at USC.

In the video below, Durant can be seen pulling up to watch Arizona-USC in Tucson. He arrived and was given courtside seats as the crowd looked on. He was given a warm reception given that he plays for the Suns.

Arizona, which currently ranks 12th in the nation, played well to get the 82-67 win. The Wildcats carried a 10-point lead after the first half and never put their foot off the pedal for the victory. They were led by Caleb Love's 20-point performance to improve to 13-4 for the season.

Bronny James had 11 points, five rebounds and six assists, which is his best overall game for USC. It's much better than his last two games, wherein he went scoreless against the Washington State Cougars and the Colorado Buffaloes. His best scoring game happened on his father's birthday, Dec. 30, when he scored 15 points versus the Oregon State Beavers.

LeBron James was unable to watch his eldest son play since the LA Lakers were too busy battling the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Savannah James was there to represent the family.

Kevin Durant, on the other hand, was not the only big-name personality to attend the game. The two-time NBA champion was joined by two-time World Series-winning manager Terry Francona, Ka'Deem Carey of the Calgary Stampeders and Suns assistant coach Miles Simon.

Arizona football coach Brent Brennan and some of his players such as Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan, Jonah Coleman and Jacob Manu were also present to support their basketball team.

Kevin Durant predicted Bronny James' USC commitment

Kevin Durant predicted last year that Bronny James will go to USC.

Bronny James was one of the most hyped up high school basketball players last year mainly due to being the son of LeBron James. Many top programs recruited the 18-year-old guard out of Sierra Canyon High School such as Duke, Ohio State and Memphis.

However, Bronny decided to stay close to home in Los Angeles and commit to the USC Trojans. But before he made his decision, Kevin Durant predicted that Bronny would choose to play under head coach Andy Enfield on his "THE ETCs" podcast back in March.

"I would like to see Bronny go to college instead of going the other route," Durant said. "I wanna see Bronny hoop. I wanna be in real time, see what he's doing and follow his journey. When you go to OTE (Overtime Elite) and Ignite and you just go away for a year. (USC) was my guess, too. ... It's going to obviously be easy for 'Bron to catch the games if he's at USC."

