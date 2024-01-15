How many years until Bronny James gets drafted? Exploring the NBA prospects of LeBron’s son

Bronny James has been back with the USC Trojans men's basketball team for a month after his collegiate debut was delayed by his health scare over the summer. Although he hasn't been exceptional yet, perhaps being LeBron James's son has its perks. It's no secret that his name alone is more than enough to make fans wonder when he'll finally get to play in the NBA.

LeBron has always said that he wants to play with his son in the league before he calls it quits. How soon could that even happen? Is Bronny James eligible for the 2024 NBA draft? Those questions will be answered right here and right now.

How many years until Bronny James gets drafted?

Bronny James has only a few months until he can be drafted, due to the one-and-done rule.

Because of the policy, players need to at least play one full season of college hoops before they can get drafted into the league. Aside from that, the rule also states that the player must at least be 19 years of age before entering the draft.

Bronny James is 19 years old, but his season of college ball is still not done.

Is Bronny James eligible for the 2024 NBA draft?

By all means, he is. Bronny can declare for the 2024 NBA draft after the season if he wants and be eligible to play as soon as next season.

Not only does he fit snugly within the NCAA's one-and-done rule, but he also fits the age requirement set by the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

So, nothing is stopping him from being eligible for the draft on June 27. It's more or less about what the youngster wants at this point.

Bronny James in 2024 NBA mock drafts

Now that's out of the way, when will Bronny James land in the 2024 draft? Will he be playing with the Lakers with his pops? Will he be selected elsewhere?

The 2024 NBA draft lottery, featuring the 14 teams that miss out on the playoffs, will be held on May 12 and determine the order of the first 14 picks.

There's no way to know if Bronny will get to play with his pops in LA or which team picks him. But there are a few situations that could alter LeBron James's plans of playing with Bronny in the league. Plus, the current state of Bronny's college play hasn't been worth being a lottery pick (more on this later).

Here's one: The Lakers do not control their first-round pick in the 2024 draft due to their trade for Anthony Davis four years ago. The New Orleans Pelicans hold the option of using that pick or taking the Lakers' first-round pick next year instead.

Early mock drafts don't even put Bronny James in the lottery, likely due to his current struggles this season and his previous health scare.

USA Today projects Bronny at the No. 20 pick. ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony doesn't have Bronny in the first round in his latest mock draft after raising eyebrows by having Bronny in his top 10 in a mock draft at this time a year ago.

His game hasn't taken off at USC (8-9). His athleticism and talent are there, but he is far from the once-in-a-generation prospect that his old man was in 2003.

After being shut down for months following his cardiac arrest in July, James has played nine games, averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.9 minutes per game.

With injuries to several Trojans starters, Bronny made his first start on Saturday but went 0-for-7 with no points, two rebounds and one assist in a career-high 25 minutes during a 68-58 loss at the Colorado Buffaloes.

Who is the top prospect for the 2024 NBA draft?

For now, one thing is for sure: NBA fans should realize Bronny isn't a top prospect, let alone a potential lottery pick. There are other players whom scouts have been more impressed with than the USC guard, and the projected top pick is likely another player from France: the 6-foot-9, 200-pound Zaccharie Risacher.

If Risacher gets picked, he'll obviously be the second-straight French player taken at No. 1 after his peer Victor Wembanyama. Earlier this year, he's been playing himself into at least top five contention (via Sports Illustrated) after a slow start in the French LNB Pro A league.

Risacher more or less plays similarly to Wembanyama as an agile big, but since he's shorter, he has more muscle mass that he uses effectively around the basket. He's not as lanky as Wembanyama, and you can see him taking advantage of that in his play in the paint.

Aside from that, Risacher also has a solid-looking perimeter jump shot and has shown flashes of good decision-making on offense (knows how to pick his spots, when to pass and when to take a good shot).

Experts believe this draft will be filled with uncertainty, however.

Another French player could also go No. 1. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Alexandre Sarr (7-1, 216), who plays for the Perth Wildcats, at the top spot in his mock draft from earlier this month.

Sarr also tops USA Today's mock draft from Friday (with Serbian guard Nikola Topic at No. 2 and Risacher at No. 3, concurring with Bleacher Report's order at the top). ESPN.com's latest mock draft from last week went with Sarr at No. 1 and Risacher at No. 2, followed by Colorado small forward Cody Williams.

CBSSports.com had Bronny James's teammate, guard Isaiah Collier, at No. 1 in its mock draft in late November.

Wasserman had Bronny at No. 47 in his Bleacher Report mock draft.