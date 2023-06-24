What are Victor Wembanyama's contract details with the San Antonio Spurs? Salary, duration and more 

The San Antonio Spurs drafted Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama is the Spurs' third first overall pick in franchise history following David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997. He's expected to have a huge financial impact in San Antonio, but how much will he earn in his first NBA contract?

According to Forbes, Wembanyama will have the highest rookie contract in NBA history. He is set to earn roughly $55.2 million in the first four years of his career, with a salary of $12.2 million in his rookie season. His salary will increase incrementally but only the first two years are fully guaranteed.

The Spurs will have a team option in Year 3 and Year 4 of Wembanyama's contract. They are likely to exercise that option as long as his young career pans out as expected. His unique combination of size, skills, shooting and defense made him the most hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

Victor Wembanyama's contract, as well as all of the rookies drafted in the first round, is based on the NBA's salary cap for next season, which is estimated to be around $134 million. Teams also have the option to exceed a monetary limit of up to 20.0%.

In comparison to the past two first overall picks, Paolo Banchero and Cade Cunningham, Wembanyama now has the record for the biggest rookie contract signed in NBA history. Banchero's deal was worth $50.2 million, while Cunningham agreed to a $45.6 million contract.

How much will Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson earn compared to Victor Wembanyama?

Brandon Miller was drafted second after Victor Wembanyama.

The Charlotte Hornets drafted Brandon Miller with the second overall pick, while Scoot Henderson fell to the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3. Draft experts have Henderson listed as the better prospect than Miller, but the Hornets went with fit rather than talent.

Miller fits perfectly in Charlotte, with LaMelo Ball at point guard. Henderson and Ball, who are both point guards, might have not co-existed and the Hornets would have made the tough decision to part ways with one later. Miller is an athletic scoring forward who would benefit from Ball's playmaking and passing.

But how much would Miller and Henderson earn in their first four years in the league in comparison to Victor Wembanyama? Miller is set to sign a four-year, $49.4 million with the Hornets, while Henderson's deal in Portland is roughly worth around $44.4 million.

