Can Lakers take Bronny James in 2024 NBA draft to play with LeBron James? Looking at chances of 1st father-son duo in NBA

USC Trojans guard Bronny James made his debut in college earlier this week, which makes the reality of him playing alongside his father a step closer. It's known that LeBron James has the desire to play alongside his son on an NBA court, which could come true in 2024.

Due to the LA Lakers trading for Anthony Davis in 2019, the team may not have a first-round pick in 2024. The New Orleans Pelicans have the option of using the Lakers' first-round pick in either 2024 or 2025.

There's still a long way to go before Bronny gets drafted, and James could be on his way out of the league by the time that opportunity arrives.

NBA insider Bobby Marks explored how this situation could work out.

"Remember, New Orleans has the Lakers' first but can defer it until 2025," Marks said. "So, if that pick is at 23 or 24, and the Lakers had that, would they take Bronny James to pair up with his dad?"

Marks said that there are teams that could ruin James' plan. He mentioned two Eastern Conference teams that could snatch Bronny to potentially lure the four-time MVP to join their team: the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.

James has a $51.4 million player option that he could decline if the Lakers fail to land Bronny. In this case, the first father-son duo in the NBA could be outside Los Angeles.

Another East team is a threat to draft Bronny James

Bronny James isn't a top prospect in the 2024 NBA draft class, but he can change a team's future if he gets drafted. The ultimate prize that most teams have in mind when pursuing Bronny is the potential arrival of LeBron, which could happen next season.

ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony ranked Bronny at No. 10 in his January mock draft, but Bronny slipped to No. 17 in his June mock draft. Givony did not list Bronny among his top 25 prospects that he unveiled earlier this month.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a first-round pick that could be used outside of the lottery next season. There have been some mock drafts that have Bronny joining his father's hometown team.

In May, NBA insider Nick Wright theorized that the Cavs could draft Bronny.

"Evan Mobley plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers," Wright said. "Evan Mobley's father, Eric, is an assistant coach at USC. The Cavs traded away all of their future first-round picks, except for their '24 first-round pick, which would be the year that Bronny could come out of school if he was a one-and-done."

With Bronny's first and LeBron's last season with the Cavs, it could be a possibility that happens soon.

