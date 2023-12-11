"You a bitch": Ice Cube's son curses out LeBron James and Bronny James' critic who calls father-son duo 'trash'

LeBron James was emotional as he watched Bronny James make his debut for USC five months after a cardiac arrest. Despite the amazing accomplishment by the young James, there are still some people online who don't have any great things to say. Ice Cube's son came to the rescue after calling out a troll on social media.

Most basketball fans were happy to see Bronny back on the court and reaching for his dream after a health scare nearly ended it. However, there was a fan on X who called the 19-year-old guard "trash" just like his legendary father.

One LA Lakers fan was not happy with the troll, so he defended the father-son duo. The fan was O'Shea Jackson Jr., the oldest son of rap legend Ice Cube. He wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You a bitch."

Expand Tweet

Sadly, a person had to insult a young player for putting up four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 16 minutes. It's definitely a troll job since LeBron James is no "trash" player. He's a legend in his 21st year in the league and remains one of the best players in the world.

Just like his father Ice Cube, O'Shea Jackson Jr. was born and raised in Los Angeles. He's an LA Lakers fan who has been defending the team over the years. He's also present in most home games and has been used in promotional videos by the team.

Also Read: "The Assassin" - LeBron James comes up with gripping nickname for son Bryce James after Beverley Hills Tournament exploits

LeBron James celebrates Bronny's USC debut

LeBron James watched Bronny James' debut for USC on Sunday.

LeBron James and his entire family were in attendance at the Galen Center on Sunday to watch Bronny James make his debut for the USC Trojans against Long Beach. Bronny was limited to just 16 minutes since he's only been cleared to return to basketball last Nov. 30.

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest back on July 24 and had to be hospitalized for three days. He was later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and underwent a procedure to repair it. He had to rehabilitate before he was given clearance to attend his first USC practice last Thursday and Friday.

"I just want to say I'm thankful for everything," James said after the game. "Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with, my parents, siblings for supporting me through this hard time in my life. I just want to give appreciation to everyone that's helped me through this. Also, my coach, my teammates, all my other coaches. They've been with me since the start and I just want to say I'm thankful for them."

Also Read: "Y'all do weird s**t like that in Canada?" - NBA fans in stitches after Jamal Murray mocks countryman Dillon Brooks' pre-game stare