"The Assassin": LeBron James comes up with gripping nickname for son Bryce James after Beverley Hills Tournament exploits

LeBron James must be at an all-time high this weekend after the LA Lakers won the NBA Cup on Saturday. James then watched as his son Bronny James made his USC debut on Sunday less than five months after his cardiac arrest. "The King" then gave his second son Bryce James a great nickname following Sierra Canyon's win in a tournament.

The Lakers superstar was in attendance at the Galen Center along with the rest of the James Family to witness Bronny's college basketball debut. It was a proud moment for LeBron, who wants to play with both of his sons in the NBA.

While Bronny played for USC and LeBron won the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, Bryce quietly helped Sierra Canyon High School win the Beverley Hills Tournament on Saturday. The proud father didn't forget his second son, who now has a new nickname.

"The Assassin!" LeBron wrote.

LeBron James shared this on his Instagram stories.

Here's the video from the reel:

Bryce James attended the first two years of high school at Sierra Canyon before transferring to Campbell Hall School for his junior season. Bryce spent a few months at Campbell Hall before transferring to Notre Dame High School in August.

However, Bryce was on the move again three months later when he announced his return to Sierra Canyon. He already has college offers from Duquesne and Ohio State. He will likely get pursued by USC since they signed his older brother last year.

LeBron James' comments on Bronny James' USC debut

LeBron James watching his son Bronny James playing for USC.

Amid all the excitement and energy surrounding Bronny James' debut for USC on Sunday, LeBron James shared an emotional message on Instagram. LeBron was so proud of his eldest son for overcoming a cardiac arrest and playing the game he loves five months later.

"Can't even tell y'all how EMOTIONAL today was for me!" LeBron wrote. "I'm literally drained and all I can say is, Bronny, you're simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and losses that will occur. You've already won the ultimate goal/championship and that's LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you've given me more life! Thank you and I love you."

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24 while he was working out at USC. He was rushed to a hospital where he spent the next three days before being discharged.

With help from doctors around the country, Bronny was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He underwent a procedure to treat it and was finally cleared by doctors to return at the end of November. He practiced with the Trojans on Thursday and Friday before finally making his debut on Sunday in front of thousands of USC fans and students.

