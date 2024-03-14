Bronny James stats vs Washington: How did LeBron's son perform in USC's Pac-12 tournament matchup?

The USC Trojans need to have a massive run in the Pac-12 Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament, and with freshman guard Bronny James coming off the bench, they need him to step up and produce well. In the first round of the tournament, USC picked up an 80-74 win over the Washington Huskies on Wednesday.

Bronny James played well coming off the bench as he recorded seven points, five rebounds and a steal. He shot 1 of 2 but missed his single 3-point attempt. James also nailed all five of his free-throw attempts.

With the win over the Washington Huskies (17-15), Bronny James and the USC Trojans (15-17) advanced to the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament to take on the top-seeded and sixth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (24-7) in a rematch of the regular season finale.

USC beat then-No. 5 Arizona 78-65 at home on Saturday. The Trojans, who were No. 21 in the preseason poll but have struggled all season, are playing their best basketball of the year. They've won a season-best four consecutive games and six of their last eight games.

Also Read: USC vs. Washington basketball injury report, March 13: Availability of Franck Kepnang and Bronny James

Can Bronny James and the USC Trojans win the Pac-12 Tournament?

Bronny James had his best game since Feb. 17 after scoring just 11 points in the previous six games and could be a key player if USC makes a run in the Pac-12 tournament. He had five points (a dunk off a steal and a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half), six rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block in 20 minutes in the win over Arizona on Saturday. He had 11 points against Arizona in January.

It will be tough to envision the Trojans winning the entire tournament, but they have a lot of excitement and talent to turn things after their terrible stretch.

With their livelihood for the NCAA Tournament on the line, the Trojans are going to put the pedal to the metal here. With the combination of players like Boogie Ellis, DJ Rodman and Isaiah Collier, they are going to be a tough program to face.

Also read: Kansas vs. Cincinnati basketball injury report, March 13: Latest on Hunter Dickinson, Kevin McCullar Jr. and more