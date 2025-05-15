Bruce Pearl sends clear message as Auburn standout impresses during NBA draft combine scrimmage

Auburn forward Johni Broome hogged most of the headlines as the No. 1-seeded Tigers dazzled during the just-concluded college basketball season. Freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford emerged as a rising star for coach Bruce Pearl's team.

After the Tigers were beaten in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, he declared for the 2025 NBA draft while maintaining his eligibility. Broome and Pettiford were invited to the 2025 NBA draft combine, which started on Sunday.

During the 5-on-5 scrimmages at the combine on Wednesday, Pettiford recorded 23.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc, 8.0 assists, 2.0 steals and one turnover in 26 minutes.

Pearl praised his former player on X while quote-tweeting a clip of his performance.

"Best player on the floor, but I'm biased!" Pearl tweeted on Wednesday.

Draft expert praises former Auburn standout's combine performance

Tahaad Pettiford averaged 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Auburn Tigers last season. Pettiford was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team for his stellar season.

After his impressive performance at the combine scrimmage, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony reported that scouts were impressed by the Tigers guard's performance.

"His (Pettiford's) diverse shot-making was on full display," Givony wrote on ESPN. ... "But while his scoring prowess was a well-known commodity going into the combine, Pettiford helped his standing with scouts by demonstrating better defense and playmaking than he had gotten credit for to this point.

"He was pesky getting after opponents in the backcourt, generating turnovers while moving the ball creatively and finding teammates unselfishly."

In the latest ESPN mock draft, Pettiford was ranked at No. 39 in the Class of 2025, although his performance at the NBA draft combine scrimmage will have done his draft stock no harm. In Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft, the Tigers star was picked No. 25 by the Orlando Magic.

