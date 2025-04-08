Johni Broome's mom calls out NCAA's "disrespect" as Auburn star snubbed in All-Tournament team ft Cooper Flagg

Auburn star Johni Broome has been a candidate for the best player in the country alongside Duke Blue Devils ace Cooper Flagg, but neither of them could lead their No. 1-seeded teams to the national championship game, both falling at the Final Four stage.

Broome battled an elbow injury sustained in the Elite Eight but could not stop the Tigers from falling 79-73 to the No. 1-seeded Florida Gators on Saturday.

After the Gators won the national championship on Monday evening, the Big Dance All-Tournament team was named and Broome missed out. The Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, Walter Clayton Jr., headlined the team alongside teammate Will Richard.

The Houston Cougars contributed L.J. Cryer and J'Wan Roberts, while the only player on the team whose team did not make the national championship game was Duke's Cooper Flagg.

After the announcement of the all-tournament team, Johni Broome's mother, Julie Broome, was irate about her son's omission. She posted on X,

"All-Tournament team and no Johni Broome?? …somebody in the madness needs to stat check," Julie Broome tweeted.

Next, she defined the decision to leave the Tigers forward out of the all-tournament team as disrespect.

"The Disrespect," Julie Broome tweeted.

Auburn coach denied Johni Broome wilted in Final Four

Johni Broome averaged 18.6 points on 51.0% shooting, including 27.8% shooting from beyond the arc. He also averaged 10.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Auburn Tigers this season, leading them to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.

He also propelled them to the Final Four despite an elbow injury sustained in the Elite Eight against the Michigan State Spartans.

He seemed to shake off his elbow injury in the first half of the Tigers' Final Four clash with the Gators to tally 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks to lead Auburn to an 8-point lead at halftime.

In the second half, the talented forward's production wilted, and so did the rest of the team. Broome only managed 3 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists as the Gators, led by star Walter Clayton Jr., roared back to win the game.

During his postgame news conference, Auburn's associate head coach, Steven Pearl, denied that Broome wilted in the second half of their Final Four game.

"I don't think he (Broome) ran out of gas," Steven Pearl said. "I just think that the momentum wasn't really there for us, and we didn't get into a great rhythm in the second half offensively."

Johni Broome exhausted his college basketball eligibility and will head to the 2025 NBA draft.

