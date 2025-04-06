Johni Broome makes his feelings known on Charles Barkley's support after devastating loss to Florida

Auburn star Johni Broome recovered from an elbow injury sustained in last week's Elite Eight clash against the Michigan State Spartans to play the Florida Gators in the Final Four on Saturday evening. Broome tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes in the No. 1-seeded Tigers' narrow 79-73 loss to the No. 1-seeded Gators.
At the end of the game, Broome whose eligibility ended after the loss to the dominant Gators, was seen being consoled by Auburn legend Charles Barkley who hugged and thanked him for his services to the Tigers. Barkley has been an ever-present at the Big Dance supporting his alma mater, whom he played for between 1981 and 1984, before making a name for himself in the NBA.
During his postgame news conference, Broome revealed what Barkley told him on the court.
"He just thanked me for what I've done for Auburn, told me to keep my head high," Johni Broome said. "Coming from a guy who cemented himself in Auburn history, means a lot."
Johni Broome falls short of Charles Barkley's prediction
Johni Broome had a stellar season for Auburn, averaging 18.7 points on 51.2% shooting from the floor and 28.4% shooting from beyond the arc, 10.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Alongside Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg, he has been one of the favorites to win the National Player of the Year Award.
After the Tigers beat the Alabama State Hornets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the ever-supportive Charles Barkley made a huge claim about Broome's Tigers' status during the CBS "NCAA Tournament Show."
"If he can finish the journey, I would say he's (Broome) the greatest player in Auburn basketball history," Barkley said. "I truly mean that. What he's done for the program, him and Coach (Bruce) Pearl and those guys, has been incredible. But if they could win a national championship, listen man, it'd be great.
"And I would say this, I said when they made it to the Final Four a few years ago, that's the greatest season in Auburn basketball history. If he's able to win a championship, I'd say he's the greatest player in Auburn basketball history. ... He's better than me in college."
Despite falling short of winning the national championship for the first time in Tigers history ahead of his move to the NBA via the Draft, Johni Broome still wrote himself into Auburn lore with his stellar performances all season.
