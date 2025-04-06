Johni Broome makes his feelings known on Charles Barkley's support after devastating loss to Florida

Auburn star Johni Broome recovered from an elbow injury sustained in last week's Elite Eight clash against the Michigan State Spartans to play the Florida Gators in the Final Four on Saturday evening. Broome tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes in the No. 1-seeded Tigers' narrow 79-73 loss to the No. 1-seeded Gators.

Ad

At the end of the game, Broome whose eligibility ended after the loss to the dominant Gators, was seen being consoled by Auburn legend Charles Barkley who hugged and thanked him for his services to the Tigers. Barkley has been an ever-present at the Big Dance supporting his alma mater, whom he played for between 1981 and 1984, before making a name for himself in the NBA.

During his postgame news conference, Broome revealed what Barkley told him on the court.

Ad

Trending

"He just thanked me for what I've done for Auburn, told me to keep my head high," Johni Broome said. "Coming from a guy who cemented himself in Auburn history, means a lot."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Johni Broome falls short of Charles Barkley's prediction

Johni Broome had a stellar season for Auburn, averaging 18.7 points on 51.2% shooting from the floor and 28.4% shooting from beyond the arc, 10.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Alongside Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg, he has been one of the favorites to win the National Player of the Year Award.

After the Tigers beat the Alabama State Hornets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the ever-supportive Charles Barkley made a huge claim about Broome's Tigers' status during the CBS "NCAA Tournament Show."

Ad

"If he can finish the journey, I would say he's (Broome) the greatest player in Auburn basketball history," Barkley said. "I truly mean that. What he's done for the program, him and Coach (Bruce) Pearl and those guys, has been incredible. But if they could win a national championship, listen man, it'd be great.

Ad

"And I would say this, I said when they made it to the Final Four a few years ago, that's the greatest season in Auburn basketball history. If he's able to win a championship, I'd say he's the greatest player in Auburn basketball history. ... He's better than me in college."

Despite falling short of winning the national championship for the first time in Tigers history ahead of his move to the NBA via the Draft, Johni Broome still wrote himself into Auburn lore with his stellar performances all season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here