Is Johni Broome playing today vs Florida? Auburn star's status vs Gators explored

Auburn forward Johni Broome injured his right elbow midway through the No. 1-seeded Tigers' clash against the No. 2-seeded Michigan State Spartans last week. He returned to the game and to finish with 25 points, 14 rebounds and two assists in a 70-64 win to lead his team to a Final Four clash against the No. 1-seeded Florida Gators on Saturday evening.

Will Broome be available to play against the Gators?

Johni Broome Injury update

During his pregame news conference before the Auburn Tigers face the dominant Florida Gators, Johni Broome gave an update about his availability for the game.

"I did a lot with my elbow [this week]," Johni Broome said. "I took care of it. I kind of made it mad a little bit, just pushed it a little bit. Pushed my limits with it. But by Saturday, I'm going to be 100%."

Bruce Pearl reveals that Auburn will push Johni Broome

Broome has been a difference maker for the Auburn Tigers this season and is averaging 18.7 points on 51.2% shooting, including 28.4% shooting from beyond the arc, 10.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

During his pregame news conference, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl reiterated the forward's message about being fit and highlighted his importance to the Tigers against the Florida Gators.

"Well, I'm glad he feels that way [about being 100%]," Pearl said. "Today was the first day he moved and practiced, so I was glad to see him. Obviously, it was good to see him out there, and the one thing Johni Broome showed in this NCAA tournament is that there was another level."

Broome practiced for the first time with the team Thursday and he wore a sleeve on his right arm but Pearl revealed that he would not hesitate to use the senior forward against the Gators.

"Everybody keeps watching him and wondering 'When is he going to fizzle? When is he going to not show up?' And he just, again, managed to step up," Pearl said. "He was 10-for-13 against Michigan State, and that was a huge difference for us.

"Look, Florida recognizes that, and Florida's bigs are a little bigger and a little bit more athletic than Michigan State's or Michigan's bigs, but he was the MVP of the South Region and we rode him hard, and we're going to ride him hard again on Saturday."

The Florida Gators beat the Auburn Tigers 90-81 at home in February and won the SEC Tournament three weeks ago.

Having Broome back for the crucial Final Four game will be a huge boost for Bruce Pearl against a familiar conference opponent.

