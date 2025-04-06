Top 7 Walter Clayton Jr. memes cracking up the internet as Florida secures national championship game spot

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. led the No. 1-seeded Gators to a 79-73 win over Auburn Tigers in the Final Four on Saturday. Clayton tallied 34 points, four rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes of action to send the Gators to the national championship game.
Clayton outshone Auburn star Johni Broome who managed 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists. The Gators star also became the first player to tally consecutive 30.0+ point games in the Elite Eight or later at the Big Dance since Larry Bird did it with the Indiana State Sycamores in 1979.
College basketball fans on X posted hilarious memes about Clayton's clutch performance against the Tigers.
Walter Clayton Jr. gets praise for Final Four performance
Walter Clayton Jr. has been one of the best players in the country alongside Duke's Cooper Flagg and Auburn's Johni Broome. Out of the trio, he is the only one who has led his team to the national championship game and has the chance to bow out of college basketball with a natty.
During his postgame news conference, Florida coach Todd Golden had high praise for the talented guard after his latest stellar performance.
"He's (Clayton) the best guard in America," Todd Golden said (per Yahoo Sports). "It's just not really a conversation at this point, what he's been able to do. ... to get this deep, you obviously need special players. He's one of those guys for us."
Clayton has averaged 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Gators this season and has been clutch for Florida at the 2025 NCAA Tournament dragging the natty favorites to the national championship game. Even Auburn associate head coach Steven Pearl was full of praise for Clayton Jr.'s impressive performance during his postgame news conference.
"We will go back and watch the film and you're going to see three or four, just highly contested, high-degree-of-difficulty shots, but that's why he (Clayton) is one of the best players in college basketball because he's able to do those things," said Steven Pearl. "So hats off to him. Obviously, he did an unbelievable job of willing them to a national championship game."
Next up for Walter Clayton and the Florida Gators is a clash against the No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars who stunned Cooper Flagg's Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four.
