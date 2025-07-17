BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa shares cryptic 4-word message hinting at something special 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class, who committed to play for the BYU Cougars, is expanding his presence in the sports world, suggesting potential developments that extend beyond the court. Dybantsa is one of the top NIL earners, and he has yet to play a single game in college.
His marketability and on-court skills have attracted the attention of major brands. On Wednesday, Dybantsa hinted at a forthcoming announcement with a four-word message on X/Twitter:
"Launching something new tomorrow," he wrote, adding a mobile phone with an arrow emoji.
What it could be is yet to be known. Given his rising profile in the NIL space, the possibilities are endless. Fans are speculating about what Dybantsa could be hinting at, with guesses ranging from a mobile app to merchandise.
Given that the emoji he used indicated a mobile phone, the leading theory is that he is launching an app.
Meanwhile, on his Instagram story, Dybantsa teased the same message but with a countdown clock, which further fueled the speculation. The countdown clock read 21 hours, 33 minutes and one second, suggesting the reveal will be on Thursday.
AJ Dybantsa agrees to NIL deal with Fanatics worth eight figures
According to Sportico, AJ Dybantsa landed a massive multiyear NIL deal worth eight figures with Fanatics Collectibles last week. As part of the partnership, the young phenom will have autographed trading cards and memorabilia.
'JUST IN: We’re excited to announce that we’ve signed BYU star AJ Dybantsa to an exclusive trading card & memorabilia deal. Welcome to the family, AJ!" Topps, a Fanatics-owned company, announced on X.
Just a few days before inking the deal, Dybantsa won a gold medal for the United States at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland. He averaged 14.3 points per game and put up 11 in the final as Team USA defeated Germany.
Over the years, Fanatics has agreed to NIL deals with several top college stars, including Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and JuJu Watkins.
On On3's NIL 100 list, Dybantsa is ranked No. 4 with a valuation of $4.1 million.
