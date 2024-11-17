“Caitlin Clark should be in the CIA”: Fans react to ex-Hawkeyes star and ex-HC Lisa Bluder reuniting at Iowa vs Drake

By Sanket Nair
Modified Nov 17, 2024 21:20 GMT
Caitlin Clark made silent moves to enjoy a reunion with former head coach Lisa Bluder.
Caitlin Clark made silent moves to enjoy a reunion with former head coach Lisa Bluder (photo credit: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark has been busy in her first WNBA offseason. After making her golf debut in The Annika LPGA Pro-Am earlier this week, the Indiana Fever star made a trip to her alma mater, Iowa, ahead of the Hawkeyes' game against the Drake Bulldogs Sunday, Nov. 17.

Per Iowa women's basketball insider Dargan Southard, Clark avoided the public eye to make it to Iowa, where she reunited with former head coach Lisa Bluder.

"Somehow Caitlin Clark snuck in here without the entire arena noticing. Lisa Bluder and Jennie Baranczyk in the building too. A big ole party in the 515 here."

Clark's trip to Iowa City drew the attention of fans on social media, who took to X to express their opinions. Some fans believed she could make for a great spy, given the lengths she went to in order to avoid anyone sighting her ahead of her appearance at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"Caitlin Clark should be in the CIA," said one fan.
"My daughter and her friend are there too. They would go crazy if they knew she was there also," said another.

Other fans were thrilled to see Clark and Bluder's reunion after the Hawkeyes uploaded a picture on X of the duo at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena ahead of their game with Drake.

"A great coach and the Greatest..," said one fan.
"Goat Caitlin" said another.
Another fan added, "Caitlin Clark and Bluder!!!! Hawks by a million!"

Caitlin Clark thrived under Lisa Bluder at Iowa

Clark is arguably one of the greatest players not only in the Bluder era, but in Hawkeyes program history. In her final season at Iowa, which also turned out to be Bluder's last as head coach, Clark stormed her way to consensus National Player of the Year and unanimous First-Team All-American honors, leading Iowa to the NCAA Tournament final for the second consecutive season.

Caitlin Clark is arguably one of the greatest players in Iowa Hawkeyes history.
Clark, who majored in marketing at Iowa, finished her college basketball career as the only player to date to amass over 3,800 career points, over 1,000 rebounds and over 950 assists. The Fever selected her with the top pick in this year's WNBA draft and with Bluder announcing her retirement after the 2023-24 season, it brought the end of one of the most successful eras in Iowa women's basketball history.

