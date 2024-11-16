After shattering WNBA viewership records in rookie season, Caitlin Clark reportedly generates 34.3 million impressions on LPGA pro-am debut

After a historic rookie season in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark swapped the court for the golf course as she made her LPGA pro-am debut earlier this week alongside the legendary Annika Sorenstam and World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

The Rookie of the Year was the center of attraction, bringing plenty of eyes to the event and generating buzz on social media. According to sports analytics company Zoomph, the LPGA's official social media page garnered seven million impressions on Wednesday, while an additional 27.3 million impressions were generated through media coverage of Clark.

This meant she drew a little over 34 million impressions through her presence at the ANNIKA, showcasing her star power.

Clark played the front nine with Korda and the back nine with Sorenstam. She also signed autographs for fans and posted snapshots of the event on social media.

Caitlin Clark shattered viewership records in rookie WNBA season

Caitlin Clark made waves in her first season in the WNBA, guiding the Indiana Fever into the postseason and being crowned Rookie of the Year.

She also shattered numerous viewership records. The Fever guard's debut drew an average viewership of 2.1 million, breaking ESPN's WNBA viewership record. The previous record was set by Diana Taurasi when she played her second WNBA game in 2004.

Clark's first game against the New York Liberty broke ABC's viewership record with an average of 1.7 million viewers, peaking at 1.96 million.

The 2024 WNBA draft also saw a massive surge in interest. ESPN saw an average of 2.45 million viewers, in comparison to the 572,000 average from the previous year.

Despite starting the season 1-8, the Fever made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after finishing with a 20-20 record. They were eliminated by the Connecticut Sun in the first round.

Clark struggled to find her footing early on but caught fire as the season progressed. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds, shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

