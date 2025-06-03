"Caitlin [Clark], Gabbie [Marshall], and Kate [Martin] get their own post": Fans react to Iowa star Jada Gyamfi's IG dump

Iowa Hawkeyes star Jada Gyamfi shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her recent social adventures. However, this time, her post did not feature her former teammates Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall or Kate Martin; instead, the post was dedicated to her other friends.

"the people that make the place🫂🩶," Gyamfi wrote in the caption.

Clark, an Indiana Fever guard, was quick to point out in the comment section that she, Martin and Marshall were missing from the photo collection.

Hoops fans also reacted to Jada Gyamfi's Instagram dump. Here are some of the comments:

"Jada is a smoke show!!" one fan wrote.

"Caitlin, Gabby, and Kate get their own post🧐🧐," another one said.

"Amazing how I don’t make the cut for the people who make the place when I literally made the people 🙄😚" a fan joked.

"Ooooh, Jada in trouble! 😂😂😂," one comment read.

"I just friggin love you smmm," another added.

"Aww love you this is so cute 😘😘," one more chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@jadagyamfi/IG)

Gyamfi was the youngest in a group of four Iowa stars — including Clark, Martin, and Marshall — who ended their careers with the Hawkeyes last year. Clark and Martin are now playing in the WNBA, while Marshall left basketball to pursue her master's degree.

Jada Gyamfi welcomes new Iowa's assistant coach Jasmyn Walker

On Monday, the Hawkeyes announced the hiring of former George Washington assistant coach Jasmyn Walker to replace Tania Davis, the director of player development who left the program this offseason after two seasons.

Iowa dedicated a "welcome" post to Walker on Instagram, and Jada Gyamfi reposted it on her Instagram story.

Screenshot via Instagram (@jadagyamfi/IG)

"I’m honored to join the Iowa women’s basketball coaching staff," Walker said in a statement. "To have the opportunity to join a program with a tradition of excellence, national reputation, and a profound impact on the landscape of women’s basketball is truly a blessing ... I can’t wait to get to work with the amazing staff!"

The Hawkeyes are coming off a disappointing season that saw them finish 23-11 overall and a second round exit in the NCAA Tournament after losing against Oklahoma. It was their first season post-Caitlin Clark era and the team struggled to cope without her brilliance and leadership.

Jada Gymafi played 11 games for the Hawkeyes last season, averaging 1.7 ppg. Although her role was minimal on the court, the junior forward played a huge role behind the scenes, acting as the leader and motivator.

