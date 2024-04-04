"Caitlin Clark is the greatest": Cameron Brink discloses her relationship with $3.2 million NIL-valued star amid Naismith award success

Stanford star Cameron Brink was recently named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after a stellar season with the Louisville Cardinals.

Following her DYOP award, Brink was questioned about her award's significance as a player. Additionally, she was also inquired about her relationship with Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark.

Here`s a video of her short interview posted on X by Iowa Hawkeyes reporter Blake Hornstein.

Cameron Brink on her Naismith DPOY award:

"It means the world, I mean, this is a dream come true for me. You grow up dreaming of these awards, so I think I`m just super thankful for the committee for Naismith putting this on, and I just feel very blessed."

When finally asked about her relationship with the $3.2 million NIL-valued Iowa star:

"We played on USA teams together and I think she`s the greatest. She`s so funny and always just lighthearted, and brings fun to whatever event we`re at. So, I`m just super proud of her. Congratulations to her for winning Player of the Year, and she deserves it."

Cameron Brink`s Stanford squad bowed out of this year`s tournament in a loss to No. 3 seed NC State, 77-67. But that still didn`t take away from the 6 ft. 4 senior forward, whose defensive brilliance was displayed through the season.

For the year, the Beaverton, OR native averaged a ridiculous 3.7 blocks per game to lead all players in NCAAW Division 1 (via ESPN). Aside from that, Cameron Brink also averaged a double-double with 17.4 points and 11.9 rebounds (ranked fifth in the entire nation) per contest. She was Stanford`s second-leading scorer after Kiki Iriafen.

Looking ahead for Cameron Brink

Late last March, Brink ended all speculation for her basketball future by finally declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Pundits are in consensus that she is a clear lottery pick (via CBS Sports), which means she could go at least in the top five when it`s all said and done.

There`s absolutely no doubt that her friend Caitlin Clark is going with the first overall pick to the Indiana Fever. As for Brink herself, recent mock drafts (particularly ESPN`s) have her going right after the Iowa star at second overall to the Los Angeles Sparks. It`s her combination of defense and versatile offense that`s likely going to help her get to that spot come draft night.

