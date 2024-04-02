College hoops analyst Rebecca Lobo makes case for Iowa star to become part of "GOAT conversation"

Rebecca Lobo, a former WNBA player and analyst, believes Caitlin Clark could be part of the GOAT conversation.

Clark set the all-time points record for any college player this season and has helped lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Final Four after making it to the national championship game last season.

Clark is one of the top college players ever, but Lobo isn't ready to have her in the GOAT conversation.

"For me, she is the best offensive player that I've ever seen, at least in the last 30 years that I have either been playing or calling women's college basketball games," Lobo said.

"When you get to the GOAT conversation, does she need to win a national championship in order to be considered the GOAT?"

"I don't think so, I think she needs to win multiple national championships to be in that kind of conversation because when you look at the history of the game, Candace Parker won two championships at Tennessee, Diana Taurasi won three championships at UConn," she added.

"Brianna Stewart won four national championships, not just won four championships, she was the most outstanding performer in four Final Fours."

Lobo believes Caitlin Clark has done a phenomenal job of bringing attention to the women's game, but Lobo doesn't think she is the "goat" yet.

"Caitlin is an incredible player, she has done more in terms of bringing attention and eyeballs than any player we have ever seen," Lobo said. "That is a mere fact, but when you want to talk about the GOAT conversation and you add championships to the mix, you have to understand the history of the game."

Clark has yet to win a national championship, and this is her final year to do so as she has already declared for the WNBA Draft.

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa past LSU

Caitlin Clark had another signature performance on Monday night to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes past the LSU Tigers to advance to the Final Four. Clark recorded a game-high 41 points and 12 rebounds.

With the win over LSU, Iowa and Clark will face UConn in the Final Four on Friday. The Hawkeyes and Clark are aiming to return to the national championship game for the second consecutive year.

Should Iowa get past UConn, the Hawkeyes would play the winner of NC State vs South Carolina.

