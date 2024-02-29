Caitlin Clark next game: How to watch Iowa vs Ohio State matchup as Hawkeyes star guard eyes Pete Maravich’s scoring record

History could be rewritten in the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes matchup as Caitlin Clark nears the pole position in the NCAA all-time scoring list. Clark is 18 points away from this tremendous feat.

Following another outstanding performance, the #22 Hawkeye guard helped lead her team to a stunning 48-point win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Clark surpassed Lynette Woodard as the highest scorer in major women's college basketball history.

How to watch Iowa vs. Ohio State?

The women's college basketball game between Iowa and Ohio State will be aired live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also stream it on platforms like FuboTV, Sling and Fox Sports Live. Jeff Levering will serve as the play-by-play announcer for this game.

Iowa's victory over Illinois earned 816,000 viewers on FS1. We could see another viewership record being broken in this match.

Will Caitlin Clark break the record?

Caitlin Clark collected her sixth triple-double of the season and 17th of her career against Minnesota. With this feat, she became the second player in the history of women’s college basketball to record a triple-double in four consecutive seasons.

The Iowa guard was unstoppable, as she scored 33 points, dished 12 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Furthermore, she registered a quarter-high 15 points with five threes to become the Big Ten three-point field goal leader.

Now Clark sits just 18 points away from breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA all-time scoring record.

When asked about surpassing Lynette Woodard's record, Clark said:

"Yeah, I think it's super cool like coach Bluder said is like, you know. The NCAA didn't want to recognize women and what they did. Back in the 1980s and you know, I think it just speaks to the foundation that these players have laid for us to have opportunities to be able to play in an environment environments like this in front of crowds like this.

"I wouldn't have the opportunity to be able to do what I'm doing every single night, if it wasn't for people like her," Clark added.

Do you think Caitlin Clark will break the record?

