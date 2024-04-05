"Caitlin Clark isn't the only one who has had offers from BIG3": WNBA star Kelsey Plum shares reaction to Ice Cube's $5 million deal for Iowa guard

Caitlin Clark was reportedly offered $5 million last week to play in the BIG3, a 3x3 basketball tournament organized by rapper Ice Cube.

On Wednesday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show, WNBA star Kelsey Plum gave her opinion about Clark's deal:

"Caitlin Clark isn't the only one who has had offers from the BIG3 and that's a lot of money for only ten games."

Caitlin Clark's offer is being spoken about more than anything else related to the BIG3.

Ice Cube previously said he wanted to turn the league into a place where female basketball players could go instead of countries like Qatar.

Additionally, questions have been raised concerning the practicality of Clark playing both the WNBA and the BIG3.

The WNBA plays most of its games on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while the BIG3 plays on Saturdays. This may create a conflict for Clark, who may be training on the day the BIG3 events are held.

However, to combat this issue, Clark may use her court time during the BIG3 game as training for the WNBA game on Sunday.

Kelsey Plum believes that Clark will be able to play in both competitions, with the large amount of money that she will earn being the main reason to do it

"I think it really just depends on the individual person. But I will say that $5 million is not something you just wave your hand at," Plum said.

Ice Cube reveals why Caitlin Clark was offered $5 million

Ice Cube, the founder of the Big3 League, appeared on the "All That Smoke" podcast to explain why he offered Caitlin Clark such a big sum.

"We don't really want to go all the way into the deal and everything we have offered, If she agrees it'll all come out," Ice Cube said. "With us it's kind of a NIL situation, our sponsors are clamoring, they would love for her to join the league, and if she joined the league, they would support the league even more.

"It's a thing where we believe the money is there if she decides to join the league with no problem because they're just sitting there waiting for her," he added.

The decision to offer $5 million to Clark was due to her influence and stardom, which could attract millions of new viewers to the league and its associated products.

A similar phenomenon has been seen all throughout the women's NCAA tournament, where the games featuring Clark have routinely been some of the most watched games in the history of women's college basketball.

From a sponsor's perspective, getting the most eyeballs on a product is their number one goal.

