Caitlin Clark outfit: What did the former Iowa superstar wear to the SNL after-party?

As Caitlin Clark prepares to appear for the WNBA draft on April 16, she made her first-ever debut on Saturday Night Live and took center stage with her spicy quips and charm. Sporting a chic varsity jacket paired with black pants and a white top, the 22-year-old worked her magic on the audience. After wrapping up the show with her teammates, she was seen enjoying herself at the after-party.

Known for her effortless and laid-back fashion choices, Clark opted for a simple yet fashionable outfit at the event: a white cropped top, black wide-legged pants, a sling bag, and Nike sneakers. She also added minimal jewelry to her outfit.

Caitlin Clark turned into a comedian for a brief time

The Iowa Hawkeyes star traveled to New York before the WNBA draft and appeared on a Saturday Night Live sketch alongside 'Weekend Update' hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Che opened the segment and joked about Iowa retiring Caitlin Clark's jersey and replacing it with an apron.

“I am a fan, Caitlin, by the way,” Che said.

“Really, Michael, because I heard that little apron joke you did …” Clark said.

There, she cracked three jokes on Che, first while talking about Indiana Fever getting the first pick.

“The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday’s draft. A reminder that the Indiana Fever is a WNBA team and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University.”

Then, while talking about the new Netflix show 'Ripley,' she said:

“Netflix’s top new show is ‘Ripley,’ featuring an eerie, unsettling performance by actor Andrew Scott. Critics say it’s the hardest thing to watch on Netflix since Michael Che’s special ‘Shame the Devil.’”

Lastly, she gave three pieces of advice to Che while talking about her achievements.

“This year, Caitlin Clark broke the record for 3-pointers in a single season. I have three pointers for Michael Che. One, Be. Two, Funnier. Three, Dumba**.”

She concluded the skit by giving Che a signed pink apron, which he joked about giving to his girlfriend. Clark took a final jab and remarked that he didn't have one.

