Caitlin Clark's BF Connor McCaffery backs $4 million worth James Johnson as Indiana Pacers crew sings special song 

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark has had quite the week after breaking the women's college basketball scoring record against Michigan with the tributes pouring in from all over the sports sphere.

Sue Bird makes startling claim about Caitlin Clark

During an appearance on "The Sports Media" podcast, four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird explained why Caitlin Clark would adapt easily to the professional league when she finally declares for the WNBA Draft.

"I do think she has a chance at having a lot of success early," Bird said. "I think a lot of it comes down to her long-distance shooting. That is her separator. You’re not really used to guarding people out there.

“Let’s start with her long-distance shooting,” Bird said. “The one thing that cancels out people’s obsession with dunking as it relates to the comparison between men’s and women’s basketball is deep shooting.

“I think the other part is that women’s basketball is having a moment and that moment needed somebody to team up with it. So Caitlin Clark, based on just the year in which she was born and doing what she is doing in college right now, is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this moment.”

Bird even made a startling claim about the possibility of success for the popular Caitlin Clark once she gets to the WNBA stating that Clark could even be an All-Star during her first year in the league.

“That’s not a knock on anyone in the WNBA. It’s going to be hard, but I think she can do it," said Bird. "You do have to see what happens when they get there. You are now playing against adults and this is their career. But I do think she has a chance at having a lot of success early."

Bird also gave her opinion on Clark joining the Indiana Fever who hold the No. 1 draft selection.

“She’s going to be teaming up right out the gate with two really good post players (Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith) that are going to complement her,” Bird said.

“There is precedent for people coming out of college and coming in and playing amazing, players such as Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi and others. But she still has to come in and do it and there’ll be some growing pains just like all those players I just listed had.”

Four-time champions Sue Bird and Sheryl Swoopes certainly have differing opinions on Caitlin Clark's future adaptation to the WNBA.