Caitlin Clark’s BF Connor McCaffery has cryptic reaction to Iowa star’s draft day outfit

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark wore an all-white ensemble to the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday. She pulled off a full Prada look, as it marked the first time the Italian luxury brand dressed anyone for the NBA or WNBA draft.

When a fan asked Connor McCaffrey, Clark's boyfriend, about his reaction to the outfit, he responded with a series of emojis: a finger-on-the-lips emoji and a drooling emoji.

Connor McCaffrey's reaction to Caitlin Clark's 2024 WNBA draft outfit.

Clark also replied to her boyfriend's tweet using a pleading face emoji.

Clark wore a white jacket, a shimmery top and a white skirt from Prada and black pumps. She added a black purse that was also from Prada.

Caitlin Clark gets selected as first by the Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark became a pro on Monday. The record-breaking face of women's college basketball was selected No. 1 by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

"I got a little anxious there before the pick," Clark said during an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe. "I've been dreaming of this moment since I was in second grade ... more than anything, trying to soak it in."

The second player off the board was Cameron Brink, who found a new home in the Los Angeles Sparks.

Clark ended her collegiate career with 3,951 points, the most in men's and women's Division I history. She helped lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to back-to-back national title game appearances, their first in program history.

With her logo 3-pointers, powerful assists and offensive prowess, she consistently attracted packed stadiums in Iowa City and beyond. Her performances also boosted television ratings across various networks and streaming platforms.

Caitlin Clark has become a national phenomenon, who achieved immeasurable success through her hard work.

"I earned it, that's why I'm so proud of it," Clark told Rowe.

