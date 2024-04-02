Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes sealed their tickets to the Final Four after defeating the LSU Lady Tigers in a thrilling 94-87 clash. Moving forward to the Final Four, they will play either the UConn Huskies or the USC Trojans.

Clark's boyfriend, former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffrey, also attended the game. After securing a win over Kim Mulkey's LSU, the Indiana Pacers' team assistant appreciated his girlfriend's impressive performance.

"She was special tonight," he wrote.

Image Credit: Connor McCaffrey's Tweet

Connor McCaffrey, son of the head coach of Iowa's men's basketball team, Fran McCaffrey, was not only a hooper at Iowa, but he was also a baseball player.

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffrey have kept their relationship under wraps. But the couple has posted pictures of each other on their respective social media accounts.

Caitlin Clark sparked with 41 points to beat Angel Reese's LSU

In a nail-biting rematch against the Hawkeyes and the Lady Tigers, Lisa Bluders' squad emerged victorious. The two teams faced each other in last year's national championship finale, where LSU defeated Iowa.

However, this year, the Tigers were unable to harness the same kind of power they could the last time.

Caitlin Clark, who was unstoppable in the second half of the game, contributed 41 points and led the way for her team's victory. Clark went 13-for-29 from the field, hitting 9-of-20 attempts from beyond the arc.

LSU guard Hailey Van Lith played tight defense on many of those shots, particularly the deep three-pointers for which the Iowa guard is known, but could only shrug as they routinely found the net.

Unlike the Hawyekes, Reese and the LSU made a strong start, where she contributed to the game's first-quarter lead with a 6-for-8 shooting performance. But her momentum was disrupted when she injured her ankle while attempting a block, forcing her to hop over to the bench during the second quarter.

The game was as satisfying as fans had expected it to be. With LSU out of the NCAA tournament race, the Hawkeyes prepare themselves to face either the Huskies or the Trojans in the Final Four.