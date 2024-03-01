5 best photos of Caitlin Clark and BF Connor McCaffery that gave college hoops fans diehard couple goals

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark, the face of women's college basketball, recently broke the NCAA women's all-time scoring mark held by Kelsey Plum.

Then, the 22-year-old scored 33 points in Iowa's 108-60 rout of Minnesota and was part of a triple-double on Wednesday, surpassing Lynette Woodward's record for the most points scored in major women's college basketball.

Being an influential player also invites a lot of speculation about personal life. Her fans want to know about her relationship with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, who is considered the greenest flag (having desirable traits).

So, let's look at the five best pictures of the two that invoked reactions from fans.

#1, Caitlin Clark spent a relaxing day by the lake

It was in August 2023 that Caitlin Clark shared a picture of herself and her boyfriend relaxing on a boat at the lake. The caption of the post was:

"Best end to summer🖤 ."

Many fans were shocked to know that Clark was dating, as it was the first picture she uploaded of her and her boyfriend.

The comments under the post were funny, as many playfully accused the Iowa hooper of cheating on them.

#2, Sweet birthday wishes

The second-best image of the couple is when Connor McCaffrey wished his girlfriend a happy 22nd birthday. The heartfelt post made its way into many fans' hearts, who considered them a great couple.

McCaffrey wrote:

"Happy Birthday 22 🤞🏼🤍 Wish I was there to celebrate with you - you deserve the best day ❤️ Golden Bday / T Swift year will be the best yet. With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you 🖤"

#3, Sassy selfie

The third-best picture of the couple is a selfie in which both look dapper. Many fans loved the image and showered them with compliments.

#4, Being goofy together

The two also shared this picture of each other, in which Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend looked relaxed in each other's company.

#5, Hallway photo

Last but not least is the picture where Connor seems to greet Caitlin Clark before a matchup.

