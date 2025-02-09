Caitlin Clark’s BF drops 2-word reaction to brother Patrick’s IG dump

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, hyped his brother, Patrick McCaffery's Instagram post on Sunday. Patrick, who is in his senior year with Butler men's basketball, posted a series of photos from his game for the Bulldogs.

"Easy to dream a dream. much harder to live it," the forward captioned the post.

Trending

His older brother, Connor, who is in his first year as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs shared a comment.

"Good tunes," he wrote.

Connor McCaffery reacts to brother, Patrick's IG photos. Image via @patrickmccaffery22

Like his older brother, Patrick began his collegiate career at Iowa where their dad, the legendary Fran McCaffery, coached the men's basketball program. The 6-foot-9 forward then transferred to Butler and established himself as a key member of the team, averaging 12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 44.3% shooting per game this season.

Caitlin Clark to star in first Nike Super Bowl ad in over two decades

Former Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is among the female basketball stars that will feature in Nike's first Super Bowl campaign after 27 years of absence, according to Wall Street Journal.

The video will reportedly run for 60 seconds and will feature some of the biggested names in women's basketball like Clark, A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu. Other star athletes include gymnast Jordan Chiles, sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson and tennis player Aryna Sabalenka.

Nike's last Super Bowl campaign was in 1998 and included two famous women in basketball icon Lisa Leslie and runner Suzy Favor Hamilton. However, they shared the spotlight with David Robinson and Ronaldo.

Recently, the shoe company experienced some financial hurdles, mostly from decreased demand in its signature products due to rivalry from other shoewear companies like Hoka, On, Brooks, Skechers and Anta. The shoewear giant's last earnings report in December showed an 8% drop in quarterly revenue year-over-year.

As a result, New CEO Elliott Hill said the company would be “taking immediate action to reposition our business.” Part of the company's resurgence strategy was to its women’s sports superstars, some of whom are the most recognizable figures in their sports.

Clark created an all-time scoring record, led Iowa women's basketball to back-to-back Final Fours and won two national player of the year awards in her four-year stint with the Hawkeyes. She was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, finishing her debut season as Rookie of the Year. She is also a lifelong Kansas Chiefs fan and has been spotted watching their games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here