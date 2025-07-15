Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery shares wholesome message for his brother Jack on special day

WNBA star Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, took a moment to celebrate his younger brother, Jack McCaffery, on his birthday. Connor reshared a throwback photo of the two of them on his Instagram story on Monday, a picture he had originally posted back in 2023.

Connor, who also celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, added two heartfelt messages alongside the nostalgic picture.

"Happy bday to the lil fella!!!! Growing up. 🙏🏻 ❤️," he wrote.

"Love you, keep being great ❤️," Connor added.

Connor McCaffery shares a wholesome message for his brother Jack. (Image via Instagram @connor_m30)

Jack McCaffery is an incoming freshman with the Butler Bulldogs after graduating from Iowa City West High School. He joins Connor McCaffery, who is currently an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs men's basketball team.

"I got to hang out with my little brother": Connor McCaffery Opens Up About His Decision to Stay at Butler

Last season, Connor McCaffery joined as an assistant coach at Butler, where he had the opportunity to coach his brother, Patrick McCaffery, during his final year of college basketball.

Now that Patrick has wrapped up his NCAA eligibility, Connor is leaning toward staying with the Bulldogs, this time to coach his younger brother, Jack McCaffery.

In an interview with The Daily Pennsylvanian in April, Connor opened up about his decision to stick with the program.

"I'm at Butler now but definitely not closed off to anything at some point," Connor said. "I know [Fran McCaffery's] got his staff set to this point, but I [got to] hang out with my little brother (Jack). He's coming to Butler, so I [got to] stick with him for now."

Connor's decision to join the Bulldogs also had something to do with his brother Patrick McCaffery playing there, as he said in an interview with 247 Sports.

"They offered me a little over a year ago and stayed consistent recruiting me this summer," McCaffery said. "They had a coach at every single one of my games this summer and I felt like they really wanted me. My brother goes there, too, and he likes it a lot so it helped my decision."

Before his current role, Connor McCaffery worked as a basketball development coordinator for the Indiana Pacers. He also played college basketball at the University of Iowa. He suited up for the Hawkeyes from 2017 to 2023, playing for his father, Fran McCaffery.

