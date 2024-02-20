Caitlin Clark, the $818,000 (per On3) NIL-valued Iowa star, has always had a competitive side, per her younger brother, Colin. He narrated an incident of how ferocious his older sister could be during a game of basement basketball.

"There was a loose ball and she ended up shoving me into a corner of a basement wall. Split my head open, got four staples," Clark said.

The record-breaking Clark further explained what went down when playing against her brother.

“I just threw him into the wall,” she said in an interview with the Associated Press. “He went flying and his head slapped into it. He put his hand back and it was just full of blood. He runs upstairs to my mom. She goes and gets a bunch of staples in his head.”

Caitlin Clark was always destined to be a star

Caitlin Clark's Dowling Catholic High coach, Kristin Meyer, explained how she expected the Iowa guard to be a superstar.

“I didn’t predict this to happen, but just knowing her work ethic, knowing her passion for the sport, knowing her fearlessness, I’m really not surprised,” said Kristin Meyer in an interview with the Associated Press.

“More than anything, I’m so happy for her to get to accomplish all of these things, to grow the sport and to grow the popularity of women’s basketball and also the state of Iowa.”

Iowa's associate head coach, Jan Jensen, revealed how talented Clark was in high school.

“It didn’t take but a second, maybe a minute,” Jensen said during an interview with the Associated Press. “That little step-back sassy 3, this little seventh-, eighth-grader. Yeah, she’s diff. You could just tell. They’re easy to identify but really hard to get."

"Everybody can see the true, true ones. The trick is to get them.”

Clark's father, Brent, highlighted his daughter's prodigious skills to the Des Moines Register.

“Quite frankly, and I’m not trying to brag about it, but I think she probably could have been the same sort of talent in soccer that she is in basketball,” Brent Clark. “She could have been on USA, junior national-type teams.

“It was one of those deals where you had to tell Caitlin to stop scoring so many goals. She didn’t quite understand that whole concept. (In her mind), the object is to score.”

Clark has always had that je ne sais quoi that distinguished her from her peers and made her one of the country's brightest sports stars.