Caitlin Clark's former teammate, Gabbie Marshall, pens heartwarming birthday message for 'forever person': 'Love you'

Gabbie Marshall, a former teammate of Caitlin Clark at Iowa, penned a heartfelt birthday message for her boyfriend, Spencer Touro. Marshall spent five years playing for the Hawkeyes — four alongside Clark — reaching the national championship game twice before retiring last year.

On Sunday, Marshall celebrated Touro's special day, sharing a snapshot of theirs on her Instagram story.

"Happy birthday to my forever person ♾️💙So easy to celebrate you :) I love you! @spencertouro," she wrote in the story.

The couple started dating in December of 2022, as evidenced by Marshall's 2023 Instagram post celebrating their first year together.

"1 year with the most selfless, loving and hardworking guy I know. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world & pushing me to become the best version of myself every single day. I love you!!" Gabbie wrote.

Last December, Marshall and her boyfriend, Spencer Touro — who is a CrossFit coach — celebrated their second anniversary.

After completing her final season at Iowa, Marshall declared for the WNBA draft, but she was not selected in the three-round event. She is now pursuing a master's degree in occupational therapy at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. She lives with Touro, who moved to North Carolina with her and often shares photos of them on Instagram.

Caitlin Clark reacted to Gabbie Marshall's photo dump with boyfriend

Gabbie Marshall has been enjoying her life with boyfriend Spencer Touro, away from basketball. The former Iowa guard shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram featuring her beau at the PGA Championship in May.

Several former Hawkeye teammates reacted to the post, including Caitlin Clark and Jada Gyamfi.

"Cuties," Clark commented.

"Get home so we can play fort doeeee," Gyamfi wrote.

The pictures showed the couple posing together at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC. Marshall wore a sleeveless navy blue dress with white sneakers, while Touro kept it casual in a matching navy blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

