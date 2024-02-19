Caitlin Clark's Nike deal: How much money does the Iowa star make through endorsement deal?

Caitlin Clark made history this week by becoming the all-time scorer in women's college basketball, breaking the record set by Kelsey Plum.

The Iowa Hawkeyes guard now has 3569 points to her name and is highly likely to be the number one pick at the WNBA draft later this year.

Clark has a solid deal with Nike and can be seen trusting their shoes to deliver game after game. How much is this deal worth, and what are the terms?

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark's Nike Deal

Clark's partnership with Nike started in 2022, which was only made possible due to the NIL ruling. The NIL allows college athletes to earn from sponsorship deals, and this is something that Clark and other student-athletes took advantage of.

Additionally, the deal allows Nike to sell Hawkeyes Jerseys with Clark's name on them. This is what Clark had to say during the press release for the deal:

“I grew up watching Nike athletes across all sports play their game. They have inspired me to work hard and make a difference. I’m humbled to be part of this first Nike basketball class and passionate about inspiring the next.”

The value of the deal is estimated to be worth $818,000, according to On3. This puts her fourth on the list of female college basketball players with the highest NIL valuations.

Clark has also signed deals with Statefarm, Gatorade, Buick, and Bose. This list is guaranteed to expand as Clark continues to dominate the sport on her way to the WNBA.

“Pure hate and jealousy”: NCAAB fans roast Isiah Thomas for putting Caitlin Clark as best 3-point shooter ever over 4x NBA champ Steph Curry

Catlin Clark's performance this season

This season, Clark has scored 852 points for the Hawkeyes and is averaging a points-per-game record of 32.8.

Clark has played 26 games so far this season and has scored more than 40 points in 4 of them, with her season record being 49 points scored against the Michigan Wolverines.

Additionally, she is leading the whole of Division I in points scored and recently became the all-time record points scorer with a tally that is only going to increase as she continues to play at the top of her game.

The Hawkeyes currently sit in 2nd place in the Big 10, one game behind Ohio State.

Sabrina Ionescu vs. Caitlin Clark: A statistical comparison: Collegiate records and more explored