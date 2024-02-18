Sabrina Ionescu vs. Caitlin Clark statistical comparison: Collegiate records and more explored

While Iowa standout Caitlin Clark etched her name in the record books as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in women's basketball, New York Liberty superstar and 2020 WNBA draft's No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu made headlines of her own.

Ionescu competed against Stephen Curry in a three-point contest at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Here, let's look at how their collegiate careers at Iowa and Oregon stack up against each other.

Sabrina Ionescu vs. Caitlin Clark statistical comparison

Before Caitlin Clark emerged as a scoring phenomenon for Iowa, Sabrina Ionescu had already authored a solid collegiate career at Oregon.

Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu playing for the Oregon Ducks

Sabrina Ionescu is the first player in NCAA history to achieve the remarkable feat of 2,000 career points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. Her 26 triple-doubles obliterated the previous record of 12. Despite her final season being cut short due to COVID-19, Ionescu was named National Player of the Year.

In 142 games at Oregon across four years, she averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game, cementing her status as one of the most complete players in college basketball history.

Caitlin Clark

Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark's record-breaking performance against Michigan cemented her legacy as one of the greatest college basketball players of all time. Needing just eight points to surpass Kelsey Plum's NCAA scoring record, Clark scored 49 points, bringing her career total to 3,569 in 126 games.

Throughout her illustrious career at Iowa, the talented guard has averaged 28.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Did Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark play together?

No, Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark did not play together.

When Ionescu was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 after her four-year stint at Oregon, Clark was just embarking on her journey with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

What is Caitlin Clark's scoring average this season?

Caitlin Clark continues to raise the bar, putting together a historic season where records have fallen one after another.

In 26 games, the Hawkeyes' superstar guard averaged 32.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 8.5 apg.

While Clark has already secured her place among the all-time college greats, her journey at Iowa is far from finished. The guard still has several monumental milestones within reach before she departs for the professional ranks.

Notably, Clark has an opportunity to surpass Lynette Woodard's AIAW major-college scoring record of 3,649 points.

Did Caitlin Clark win National Player of the Year?

Caitlin Clark's phenomenal 2022-23 season was capped off with one of the highest individual honors in college basketball, as the Iowa star was named the 2023 Naismith Player of the Year.

The win came on the heels of Clark earning her second consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year recognition, among other accolades.

The Hawkeyes' scoring machine beat tough competition from the 2022 winner Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and Villanova's Maddy Siegrist.

