Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is a renowned Kansas Chiefs fan, and in June, she invited pop star Taylor Swift to watch the 2023 NCAA finale in Texas.

Fast forward to Sept. 24, and Taylor Swift was pictured at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears.

After months of speculation about Swift possibly dating the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, her presence in a suite alongside Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, seemed to be the confirmation that fans have been waiting for.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the game 41-10, and Travis Kelce even managed to grab a 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Caitlin Clark immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to welcome Swift to the 'Chiefs kingdom.'

"Taylor Swift welcome to the good side #chiefskingdom," Clark wrote.

Expand Tweet

A good summer for Caitlin Clark

After the highly charged NCAA championship game between Caitlin Clark's fiercest rival, LSU's Angel Reese, the two superstars dominated the airwaves for a long time before the football season took over.

Months before the basketball season began, for the first time in program history, the Iowa Hawkeyes sold out the season tickets, and it was mostly due to the star status of Clark, to which she reacted with glee on X.

“Going to be one insane season!! Hawk fans are insane!!!!”

Expand Tweet

2023 has been full of Caitlin Clark winning almost every individual award available to collegiate athletes. Her most recent?

The prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award is awarded to the most outstanding collegiate athlete in the nation. It is voted on by past winners, the AAU Sullivan Award Committee, the media and the AAU Board of Directors.

She beat out notable names like Purdue's basketball star Zach Edey and former LSU baseball player Dylan Crews.

Clark was gracious while receiving the award.

“I am incredibly humbled,” Clark said. “It is an honor to be selected for this prestigious award that elects a student-athlete that excels on the court and in the classroom. All the finalists are equally as deserving. It is special to represent the University of Iowa on this stage.”

AAU president Jo Mirza praised Clark while handing over the award.

“Caitlin Clark is the epitome of what this award represents,” Mirza said. “We’re honored to have her name forever entwined with the AAU Sullivan Award and we can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next.”

Iowa Hawkeyes fans will hope Clark can lead them to another national championship game appearance and finally win it after Clark's heroics last time out.

The Hawkeyes start their 2023-24 college basketball season on Monday, Nov. 6, against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.