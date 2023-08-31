Iowa star Caitlin Clark was just as shocked as everyone else watching Nebraska beat Omaha 3-0 in a volleyball game in front of a capacity crowd of 92,003 fans at the Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

She reacted on X in shock at the Nebraska game that broke the world record for attendance for a women's sporting event. Caitlin Clark quoted the tweet with the caption, "Sheesh."

The previous world record for a women's sporting event was when Barcelona faced Wolfsburg on April 22, 2022 in Spain and 91,468 fans turned up to watch the soccer game.

What has Caitlin Clark been up to?

After a record-breaking NCAA tournament, in which she shattered both men's and women's records even though Iowa didn't win the national championship, big things have been predicted for Caitlin Clark.

Earlier in the summer, fans were left shocked as Clark showed off her golfing skills at the John Deere Pro-Am Tournament in Illinois alongside U.S. Ryder Cup team captain, Zach Johnson.

She later explained her natural affinity for the game.

“It’s just cool getting to interact with all the young kids that were here today and really enjoy being around them. I used to run around golf courses and want to go to golf events when I was a young kid or basketball events, and it can really change your life if they can have one interaction with you."

Clark has been breaking other records of her own. The basketball season doesn't start until November 6 but the season tickets for games at the Carver-Hawkeye have already sold out for the first time in Iowa history, primarily due to Clark's popularity.

Such is Clark's popularity that Hawkeyes fans can't wait to watch her back in action against Fairleigh Dickinson on November 6. The Iowa State Fair even displayed a butter sculpture to honor the basketball superstar.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa tour Europe

To prepare for the upcoming season, Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes side went on a Euro tour where they played clubs from the continent.

The Hawkeyes beat Team Slammers 116-46 in their first game with Clark ending the game with 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

They then played KK Tresnjevka 2009, a Croatian club beating them 106-53 and Clark showed last season's form with her performance.

She shot 9-for-18 from the field and 6-for-13 from beyond the arc to end the game with 30.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal.

Finally, they rounded off their Euro tour with a win against Croatian All-Stars beating them 109-29. Clark had 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in only 15 minutes of game time.

Next season's national championship will definitely be a hotly contested affair and Caitlin Clark is clearly determined to be in the mix.