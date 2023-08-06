In Photos: Caitlin Clark shares stunning Italy pics along with her Hawkeye teammates ahead of Iowa's first foreign tour game

Caitlin Clark, the 21-year-old national player of the year, has been on a low during the summer. Unlike her archenemy, Angel Reese, Clark was not as active around the internet. The 6-foot guard is an excellent player and will be entering her senior year before she steps foot on the WNBA hardwood.

Clark is one of the most anticipated players to play in the WNBA. Her numbers in college have been phenomenal so far, and her game keeps improving. Following a tough loss against the Angel Reese-led LSU Tigers, Clark's final season of college basketball is much awaited.

Recently, Caitlin Clark posted glimpses of her trip to Italy on Instagram. She was seen enjoying the serenity and cuisine in Naples with her teammates. Clark also took an interest in the Italian tradition, as she previously made a Neapolitan pizza, sharing her culinary skills on her Instagram story.

Caitlin Clark (Instagram)

Caitlin Clark (Instagram)

She also shared an Instagram story when they visited the Pompeii Ruins near Naples. The Hawkeyes are currently on track with their foreign tour, as they'll be playing one game in Italy before they visit Croatia for a couple more games. Clark has been enjoying her time off the court, as this trip to Italy is special to her in other ways.

Caitlin Clark has that Italian blood in her

Going to Italy must have been memorable for Clark. Caitlin's mother, Nizzi Clark, is of Italian descent. It is no wonder that Caitlin has such excellent skills with the dough. Clark and the Hawkeyes have been in Naples for a couple of days so far. The team and the coaching staff seem to be enjoying their time in Italy, taking part in traditions as well as visiting the famous monuments. Their first game is to kick off on August 6th, 11:30 am CT.

Jada Gyamfi (Instagram)

Jada Gyamfi (Instagram)

As the senior year will soon commence, the Hawkeyes will look to get back on the court, with Clark gearing up for her final season of college basketball. Caitlin Clark is the projected number-one pick of the 2024 WNBA draft.

Her final college basketball season will be crucial in maintaining the same position next year. Clark will have her final shot at the national title as she'll look to lead the Hawkeyes to the promised land. Till then, the team will have to put in the work to have their hands on the title.