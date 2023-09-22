What is the age gap between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? A look at Chiefs TE’s growth into stardom

Dating rumors between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end tried to give his number during one of her concerts. However, the speculations haven’t died, mainly after Page Six reported that Swift recently wore a necklace with an opal, Kelce’s birthstone.

Kelce added fuel to the fire when he invited Swift to watch him at one of his games at Arrowhead Stadium. He extended the invitation during his recent appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show. While no one knows their score, their age gap might shock Swifties and football fans.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are of the same age

Travis Kelce is just two months older than Taylor Swift. The All-Pro tight end was born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio, while the Grammy Award-winning musician was born on December 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

In his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce mentioned that he doesn’t hate the attention he’s getting from allegedly getting involved with Swift. However, he said he invited her to one of the Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce addressed the rumors by saying:

“I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court, and you know, I told her, maybe I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead (Stadium); you may have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. So, we'll see what happens in the near future.”

That interview marked the first time Travis Kelce or Taylor Swift publicly addressed the dating rumors.

Travis Kelce’s rise to NFL stardom

The Kansas City Chiefs were looking for a worthy successor to tight end Tony Gonzalez after trading him to the Atlanta Falcons in 2009. They went with players like Leonard Pope, Tony Moeaki, and Jake O’Connell, but no one lived up to the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s legacy.

That said, the Chiefs selected Travis Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. However, he was placed on injured reserve during his rookie season, limiting him to one game. The succeeding years saw steady increases in his production and playing time.

But Kelce finally had his breakout season in 2016 when he led the league with 1,125 receiving yards with four touchdowns. It was the first of his seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Those numbers earned him a First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection.

Since then, he has formed a formidable partnership with Patrick Mahomes. They’ve helped the Chiefs win Super Bowls LIV and LVII. What’s scary for the rest of the NFL is that they are not done competing. Therefore, there’s a chance Kelce and Mahomes will still add to their Vince Lombardi Trophy collection.