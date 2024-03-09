Caitlin Clark stats: How did the Iowa superstar perform against Penn State?

The regular season is over and the best of the best have come out to play. That means some classic Caitlin Clark performances might be on hand. After lighting up last year's NCAA tournament, carrying the Iowa Hawkeyes to a place in the NCAA Finals, Clark was looking for a strong start to postseason play this time around with her first test against Penn State in the Big 10 tournament.

For the Hawkeyes, it was a chance to start their tour to repeat last year's NCAA Finals mistake. But, for the Lady Lions, it was a chance to knock the biggest shark off its pedestal. Unfortunately, overcoming a Caitlin-led attack proved to be too much for the Lady Lions as they lost the game 95-62.

For Iowa, it was the Caitlin Clark show once again as the superstar tallied 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists in a spectacular all-around showing. The only blight against her performance was the efficiency as she struggled from the field with a 3 for 19 shooting line, as well as going 2 for 12 from 3-point range.

However, it would end up being another historic night for her as she added yet another notch to her belt, with another record broken in a long list of them.

Caitlin Clark surpasses Stephen Curry

It has been a historic week for Caitlin Clark. After officially declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft, the hype surrounding her eventual arrival was unreal. The Indiana Fever made their choice at the number 1 pick apparent and ticket prices saw a dramatic uptick. Days later, Clark was shattering 'Pistol' Pete Maravich's decades-old scoring record against Ohio State.

Now, in the first Big Ten Tournament matchup for her squad, Clark eclipsed yet another milestone. With her 163rd three-pointer of the season, she went past Stephen Curry for most three-pointers in a single collegiate season, a record he set in 2006-07 during Davidson's improbable Elite Eight run.

The record puts her in rarefied air as practically the entirety of postseason play is still before her, giving her a chance to take the record even higher. But, as long as the wins keep coming in, it will signal a happy camp in Iowa, whose primary goal was to right the wrong from last season when the team lost in the NCAA Finals.

