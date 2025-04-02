Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers statistical comparison: Collegiate records and more explored

No. 2 seed UConn is all set to face No. 1 seed UCLA in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

UConn defeated USC 78-64 in the Elite Eight behind Paige Bueckers' 31 points. That followed her 40-point effort, with 29 coming in the second half, in an 82-59 Sweet 16 victory over Oklahoma.

Bueckers’ back-to-back performances had fans and analysts comparing her to Iowa Hawkeyes icon Caitlin Clark.

In a stat comparison, Bueckers boasts 413 career tournament points to her name as compared to Clark’s 492 points. She would need to score at least 80 points over the next two games to break Clark’s record.

Regardless of chasing Clark, Bueckers is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers statistical comparison

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark scored an NCAA-record 3,951 points. During her final college season in 2024, she played 36 games and averaged 31.7 points, 8.9 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.

She became the NCAA’s all-time women’s leading scorer after overtaking Kelsey Plum in her 126th game against Michigan on Feb. 15, 2024, and holds records across all divisions in career points, scoring average, 3-pointers and assists.

Paige Bueckers

In the 2024-25 season, Bueckers has averaged 19.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 4.7 apg. She has recorded 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.5%.

The UConn star is the fastest player in the program’s history to reach 2,000 career points, achieving the milestone in just 102 games.

As a freshman, she set a UConn record with 168 assists in a single season.

Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers honors and awards comparison

Caitlin Clark

2x NCAA season assist leader (2022, 2023)

2x NCAA season scoring leader (2021, 2022)

Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2021)

3x Big Ten Player of the Year (2022, 2023, 2024)

2x Naismith College Player of the Year (2023, 2024)

2x John R. Wooden Award (2023, 2024)

2x AP Player of the Year (2023, 2024)

2x Honda Sports Award (2023, 2024)

Most Outstanding Player in Big Ten Tournament (2024)

Nancy Lieberman Award (2024)

James E. Sullivan Award (2024)

Paige Bueckers

3x BIG EAST Player of the Year (2021, 2024, 2025)

3x All-BIG EAST First Team (2021, 2024, 2025)

Naismith Trophy Winner (2021)

Wooden Award Winner (2021)

AP Player of the Year (2021)

WBCA Freshman of the Year (2021)

3x NCAA Tournament Final Four All-Tournament Team (2021, 2022, 2024)

2x BIG EAST Tournament Most Outstanding Player (2021, 2024)

BIG EAST Scholar-Athlete of the Year (2024)

