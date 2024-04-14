"Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired & replaced with an apron": Michael Che triggers SNL audience with hilarious WNBA jokes

Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball star Caitlin Clark concluded an incredible final season despite not emerging as a national champion. The 22-year-old also declared for this year's WNBA draft, forgoing her final year of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

Recently, Caitlin Clark surprised fans by making an appearance on the widely-acclaimed 'Saturday Night Live' show alongside actor and comedian Michael Che.

During Clark's introduction, Che made a hilarious joke that left the audience gasping with laughter.

"The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron."

Right before welcoming her on the show, Michael Che said,

"The WNBA draft is this Monday, and Iowa star Caitlin Clark is expected to be the No.1 pick. Here to comment is Caitlin Clark."

During her final collegiate season, Catilin Clark carried on the hope of winning a national title before playing in the WNBA. After last season's defeat at the hands of the LSU Tigers in the national championship finals, the Hawkeyes had an impressive run throughout the 2023-24 season.

With Clark by their side, the Hawkeyes won the Big Ten tournament before going on to qualify for the national finals this year as well. But unfortunately, the team once again fell short and the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks took home the national trophy.

Caitlin Clark expresses gratitude to WNBA legends on the SNL show

During her SNL skit with Michael Che, the Iowa star took the time to express her gratitude to WNBA legends who paved the way for her current successful career. Clark said that these former WNBA stars helped pave the way for the current generation of athletes to enjoy their stardom.

Expand Tweet

"I'm sure it will be a first big step for me, but it's just one step for the WNBA. Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Lesley, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore.

"These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So I want to thank them tonight for laying down the foundation."

Which was your favorite Clark moment from her SNL skit? Let us know in the comments below.

