“Cal has COOKED this offseason”: College hoops fans react as 7’1 Paulo Semedo reportedly commits to Arkansas

West Oaks Academy center Paulo Semedo has reportedly made his commitment to a college basketball program. Draft Express reported on Friday that the 7'1 stalwart has committed to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks for his freshman year of collegiate hoops in the 2025-26 season.
The report comes after Semedo wrapped up his senior year of high school hoops at West Oaks. He also signed up with Roc Nation Sports as an NIL athlete back on Feb. 6. Besides his tall stature, Semedo also possesses a lengthy 7-foot-5 wingspan that could effectively help the Razorbacks frontline next year.
"BREAKING: 2025 Top-50 Prospect Paulo Semedo is headed to Arkansas, per @draftexpress. The 7-1 center out of Angola has a 7-5 wingspan," @recruitsnews on Instagram captioned.
College basketball fans and spectators then gave their takes on the fact that Arkansas coach John Calipari has secured a high-level prospect such as Semedo.
"Cal has COOKED this offseason," one fan asserted.
"Calipari got his giants," another fan pointed out.
"That looks about like a big man Calipari would recruit. If you are a center and built like a toothpick, John Calipari is foaming out of the mouth for you," another user shared.
"How many foreign bigs does Cal need," a fan said with a laughing emoji.
Other users all over the comment section reacted in excitement for Semedo and his potential to be great in college basketball.
"Just saw his highlights, he definitely has NBA potential!!," one fan posted.
"Hogs are cooking," another fan wrote.
"LFG WPS BABY!! WELCOME TO THE HILL Paulo," a fan exclaimed.
Semedo is currently ranked, per ESPN, as the 50th overall recruit among all incoming prospects in the class of 2025, as well as being given a four-star rating thus far.
Paul Semedo is the seventh freshman to be joining the 2025-26 Arkansas Razorbacks roster
With Semedo's commitment, he'll be joining coach John Calipari's young Razorbacks roster. The team has also secured commitments from six freshmen. These include the likes of standout guards Meleek Tomas and Darius Acuff, along with fellow big men such as Elmir Dzafic and Karim Rtail.
Semedo reportedly also had offers from the Florida State Seminoles, the Miami Hurricanes and the Arizona State Sun Devils, but opted to join the 2025-26 Razorbacks.
